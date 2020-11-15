Cavan spring another comeback to reach Ulster final

Ulster SFC semi-final: Cavan 1-14 Down 1-13

For the second time in this year’s Ulster championship, Cavan produced a sensational second-half comeback to reach the provincial final for the second year in a row.

Against Monaghan two weeks ago they came from seven points down at half-time to win in extra-time.

Today they trailed Down by eight points, 1-9 to 0-4, at the break yet didn’t even need extra-time to get the job this time with a stirring fightback in the rain in the Athletic Grounds.

Conor Madden came on at half-time and turned the game with three inspirational points from play, all of the highest quality.

Thomas Galligan was also heroic with 0-3 in the second half which included one memorable sliding dive on his knees to win a mark.

Even with the points starting to go over and Down retreating into their shell and looking decidedly edgy, Cavan needed a goal and Martin Reilly drove a penalty into the net after 43 minutes to really ignite their revival.

Down’s kickout completely malfunctioned and Gearoid McKiernan made hay in the middle of the field for Cavan.

It was all Down in the first half with Kilcoo star Jerome Johnston unmarkable and hitting 0-5 from play.

His club-mate Ceilum Doherty buried home an early goal after three minutes while Paul Devlin was also on target from play and placed balls in very wet conditions.

Cavan didn’t score until the 13th minute from a free and their first from play didn’t come until Killian Brady’s score in the 22nd minute.

Martin Reilly was black-carded for a foul on Liam Kerr and it was going from bad to worse for Cavan.

Somehow, they turned it around with Madden, Galligan and McKiernan to the fore.

McKiernan’s free put Cavan in front for the first time after 66 minutes before Killian Clarke and Galligan came up with big scores to stretch the lead out to three points.

An O’Hare free and a point from Sheelan Johnston deep into the allotted four minutes of injury time brought Down to within a point but Cavan held on to set up a repeat of last year’s Ulster final against three-in-a-row Donegal.

Scorers for Cavan: C Madden, T Galligan (0-3 each); G McKiernan (0-3 frees); M Reilly (1-0 pen); P Faulkner, K Clarke, C Brady, K Brady (0-1 each), S Smith (0-1 free)

Scorers for Down: J Johnston (0-5); C Doherty (1-0); D O’Hare (0-4, 3 frees); P Devlin (0-2, 1 free, 1 ‘45’); S Johnston (0-1)

CAVAN: R Galligan; J McLoughlin, P Faulkner, L Fortune; G Smith, C Brady, P Graham; K Clarke, K Brady; M Reilly, G McKiernan, O Kiernan; O Pierson, T Galligan, S Smith

Subs: C Madden for (HT), C Conroy for Graham (HT), TE O’Donoghue for S Smith (54), C Timoney for C Brady (62), N Murray for Reilly (69)

DOWN: R Burns; P Fegan, P Murdock, P Laverty; L Kerr, K McKernan, D Guinness; C Mooney, J Flynn; B O’Hagan, P Devlin, C Poland; J Johnston, D O’Hare, C Doherty

Subs: S Johnston for Kerr (49), D Ward for Devlin (51), C Quinn for O’Hagan (57), J Guinness for Poland (63), R Johnston for D Guinness (67)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)