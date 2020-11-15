'You're always looking for more': Shane O'Neill and Galway come up just short

The Cats only led briefly between the 57th and 59th minutes and from the 69th minute onwards in this game.
Galway manager Shane O'Neill: 'Even though the two goals went in for Kilkenny, the reaction from the lads was very good.' Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Sun, 15 Nov, 2020 - 17:00
Paul Keane

Kilkenny did a good job of standing up the old cliche that the only time you need to be ahead in a Championship game is at the final whistle.

The Cats only led briefly between the 57th and 59th minutes and from the 69th minute onwards in this game. Outside of that, Galway either led or were on level terms and for long spells, particularly when the Tribesmen went five points clear with 13 minutes remaining, a third title in four years appeared the westerners' destiny.

"I'm not too sure, we'll have to look back on it," said a stunned Galway manager Shane O'Neill when asked what actually happened.

"Even though the two goals went in for Kilkenny, the reaction from the lads was very good to actually go two points up again. Look, we'll have to look at what happened after that then as well. It's something we'll go through during the week."

O'Neill agreed that Galway actually got a lot right in the game, despite losing with the likes of Conor Whelan, Daithi Burke and Joe Canning getting through a ton of good work.

"Yeah, we would have been relatively satisfied. Obviously as management you're always looking for more and more and overall there is a lot to work on this week.

We'll just review the match itself, have a chat with the boys, and have a crack at next weekend.

No matter how many times O'Neill and his players review the game, they'll keep coming back to the 40-second period in the 57th minute when they conceded two goals.

Richie Hogan's came first and the Danesfort dynamo proved too difficult for Galway to handle.

"I'd say it was just that Richie brought something different to the full-forward line to what was actually happening (before that)," said O'Neill.

"It was just that small spell really with the two very quick goals and that's something we'll have to look at."

