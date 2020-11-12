GAA round-up: Hopes high Mark Keane will line out for Cork in Munster final

There is growing confidence Mark Keane will be available for Sunday week’s Munster final against Tipperary.

Having scored the winning goal against Kerry last Sunday, the Mitchelstown man requires permission from Collingwood to play in the next game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

However, there are positive noises Ronan McCarthy will again be able to call on the 20-year-old who came on early in the second half of the semi-final before his dramatic intervention late in extra-time.

It has been reported Keane may have to return for training in Melbourne next month but the Irish Examiner understands he is not due to go back until January.

Meanwhile, for Saturday’s Ulster semi-final against Donegal in Kingspan Breffni Park, Kieran McGeeney has named the same 15 that began the quarter-final against Derry. Jarly Óg Burns and Greg McCabe are expected to be on the bench.

Elsewhere, Paul Taylor has stepped down as Sligo manager after two seasons in charge. In a statement released via the official county website, he explained family and work commitments as well as the current health crisis have formed his decision.

Taylor’s departure now means four counties are looking for a senior football manager - Antrim, Louth and Waterford. It would also appear Tyrone will be interviewing candidates for Mickey Harte’s position with the possibility Harte could reapply for it.

ARMAGH (SFC v Donegal): B Hughes; P Burns, R Kennedy, J Morgan; C O’Neill, A Forker, M Shields; O O’Neill, S Sheridan; R Grugan, C Cumiskey, S Campbell; J Clarke, R O’Neill, N Grimley.