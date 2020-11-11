Cork await permission to play semi-final hero Mark Keane against Tipp

McCarthy reveals Collingwood have to be asked on game-by-game basis
Mark Keane puts the ball past Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan to earn the Rebels a dramatic victory. Picture: George Hatchell

Wed, 11 Nov, 2020 - 20:41
John Fogarty

Cork are awaiting permission from Collingwood to field goalscoring hero Mark Keane in Sunday week’s Munster SFC final, manager Ronan McCarthy has revealed.

The Mitchelstown man’s Melbourne AFL club are making their contracted player available to his county on a game-by-game basis.

Two days after Keane’s dramatic intervention against Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork made their latest request to Collingwood on Tuesday and McCarthy said they hope to hear back from them in the coming days.

“At the end of the day, we have to acknowledge he’s their player on a professional and contractual basis and we’re delighted with the support they have given us and him. But at some point wherever that will be, it may become an issue and that’s their right and entitlement.

“The right way to do it is to formally ask for permission to use him and hopefully it’s forthcoming and if it’s not then we understand that as well because they also have to think of themselves. Look it, he’s their player, it’s their call.”

Speaking at Cork's pre-Munster final press conference, McCarthy acknowledged Cork were lucky to be able to use Keane against Kerry when their final opponents Tipperary are unable to play Colin O’Riordan who is contracted to the Sydney Swans.

“We do consider ourselves fortunate but every story is different. Take Ciarán Sheehan who had a lot of injury issues when he was there. Obviously, it’s not unreasonable for a club to release a player to play.

“The context is important here. Mark is obviously signed up and has committed to going back. He is, touch wood, injury-free and everything else.

Clubs have to look after themselves and where a player is recovering from injury or a long history of injury I don’t think it’s unreasonable for a club not to release him.

McCarthy is obviously delighted the provincial final will be in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“It’s great. You’re looking for any advantage you can get. Between league matches and the Kerry game last Sunday, we’ve put a little run together of playing consistently at home so we need to try and keep that going.”

Cork resumed training on Tuesday evening where Micheál Martin was nursing a leg injury and others who suffered cramp during Sunday’s game sat out the session.

“Given how attritional the game was, we came out of the game fairly okay,” said McCarthy.

