Wexford coach Keith Rossiter: Davy Fitz doesn't talk to us about feud with Lohan

Wexford coach Keith Rossiter says Davy Fitzgerald has never spoken to players or management about his feud with Clare boss Brian Lohan.

The former All-Ireland winning team-mates will share the same sideline in Portlaoise on Saturday where there could be sparks. But Rossiter insists the Wexford group are not aware of the ins and outs of their falling out.

“The funny thing about it is we never discuss it,” says the former Wexford defender. “Davy never brings it up. We actually find out more about Brian Lohan and Davy in the media than we do in the camp. So whatever happened it’s never brought up inside.

“The one thing Davy has is massive respect for Clare, his home county. He has Wexford that way about Clare as well. The respect I have for Brian Lohan is huge. I grew up admiring him and I wouldn’t have a bad word to say about him.

He was a savage hurler and the pride and passion he’s bringing to Clare you can see it in abundance on the sideline.

“We have never heard anything about it from Davy. We have Brendan Bugler involved and he hasn’t mentioned it either. The one focus for us is to get ourselves right and get a performance. They’ve two games under the belt now and we’ve one and it’s a bad one to get over.

“You have to move on. We’re still hurting over our performance against Galway but the draw against Clare has given us focus. Clare hurled well for 60-odd minutes against Limerick and are back winning so we know what’s ahead of us.”

The Banner County have beaten Wexford in their last three meetings, this and last year’s league games as well as the 2018 All-Ireland quarter-final.

Wexford’s last SHC win over Clare came in 2014 when Rossiter was on a Liam Dunne-managed team that edged out the then defending All-Ireland champions after an extra-time qualifier replay.

“So many of the 2013 team are still there and I know from my playing days back then they were players we looked up to because they made the breakthrough,” recalls Rossiter.

“They were the team that gave us hope that if we put the effort in we might one day get over the lines.

“Tony Kelly and Shane O’Donnell are still there and they’re still young men, hurling really well. Clare haven’t gone away and against Laois last weekend they could have had two or three more goals but for a top-class goalkeeper in Enda Rowland.

“Against Limerick, Clare answered the five or six points Limerick scored at the start of the second half with a goal. They didn’t seem to panic and the result didn’t go right for them but that’s the sign of a good team. Then Limerick go out two weeks later and beat Tipp by nine points so it’s very hard to get a gauge on some teams at the moment.

"But we know from experience what Clare are going to bring to this game. They’ve beaten us the last few times and they will be hungry for more.”

Meanwhile, Lee Chin and Rory O’Connor will have to pass late fitness tests on Saturday. Joint captain Chin is believed to be carrying a hamstring strain while O’Connor is said to have a knee complaint.