Difficult to break into this Dublin squad, admits satisfied Farrell

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell admits players not named in this evening’s 26-man matchday panel are going to find it difficult to break into it due to the tight timeframe of the Championship.

The All-Ireland champions will be out the next two weekends should they beat Laois or Longford tomorrow week and the chances to stake a claim in the weeks in between fixtures are slim, admits the Na Fianna man.

Such is Dublin's strength in depth, Michael Darragh Macauley and Emmet Ó Conghaile were not listed in the squad for the Westmeath clash, while Paul Mannion, Philly McMahon, Cian O’Sullivan and Kevin McManamon were not used in Portlaoise.

“It’s a big challenge and we spoke about this earlier. That’s definitely weighed heavily on some individuals’ minds and obviously not just with our squad; it’s the same for everybody. It’s a challenge to try and break in. All you can do is what you can do.

“You’re not going to get much time to practice. It’s about recovery and obviously we’ll review the performance and see who we’re going to play the next day and that will be it and we’ll be ready to go again.”

Farrell was satisfied with how his team went about their business in the 11-point win over Westmeath.

“We’re happy with our performance. I thought Westmeath kicked some fantastic scores. We knew beforehand they had a bit of firepower and were capable of doing a bit of damage if we weren’t on the money but thankfully we were well focused and our heads were in the game and we got the result.

“Defensively, I think they were very well-organised. I think we did reasonably well to pick them apart for some of our scores. Goal opportunities weren’t going to be too plentiful with the way they set up and how well structured they were. We probably should have got one near the end (Dean Rock’s chance) and maybe should have been a little more clinical. We’re always looking for goals.”

Farrell allayed fears about the extent of Eoin Murchan’s injury. The Na Fianna man had to be helped off the field before the end but his manager reported it as cramp.