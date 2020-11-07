Sligo players insist they wanted to play Galway

"All players who could feasibly make themselves available wanted to play the game"
Sligo players insist they wanted to play Galway

Sligo players stand before last year's Connacht semi-final with Galway at Markievicz Park in Sligo. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sat, 07 Nov, 2020 - 08:48
John Fogarty

Sligo’s senior footballers have insisted they wanted to face Galway in the Connacht SFC semi-final that was due to take place today.

A statement on behalf of the county board, players and management explained the county forfeited the game as a result of a number of Covid-19 cases in the panel.

Manager Paul Taylor said the players were disappointed the game could not be rescheduled. However, in a statement to Ocean FM, those players who could line out said they wished to face Galway in Salthill this weekend as scheduled.

They said: “The perception that Sligo senior footballers did not want to fulfil this weekend’s fixture is incorrect. All players who could feasibly make themselves available wanted to play the game.

“The players are disappointed the game could not proceed for reasons outside their control. No member of the panel will be making any further comment at this time.”

