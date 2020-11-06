Kerry boss Darragh Long: ‘Old-style’ format adds edge to tasty Tralee clash

Ahead of tomorrow’s intriguing All-Ireland Ladies SFC Group One encounter against Cork at Austin Stack Park, Kerry’s joint-manager Darragh Long is hoping that his side’s luck might have turned for the better after an extremely frustrating season.

Having burst out of the traps to record five successive victories in Division Two of the National League, their promotion prospects were ultimately dashed by Covid-19 and the LGFA’s decision to cancel the remainder of the competition.

That body-blow angered the Kingdom management at the time but, with their focus now firmly fixed on the Championship, and having overcome Cavan in Birr last Sunday (5-14 to 0-13), Kerry received a little stroke of good fortune on Wednesday morning when they won the coin toss for home advantage in Tralee tomorrow, for what is, in reality, a de-facto All-Ireland quarter-final knock-out game.

“It is a little bit of an advantage bringing Cork down to Tralee but we still need the girls to perform,” said Long, who is in charge of the team with Declan Quill.

“We were not bothered where this game was played. We would have travelled to Bundoran to play them! It’s a bit of luck that’s gone our way. With everything that’s gone on this year, it’s probably the bit of luck that we deserved.

It’s all or nothing. It’s in Cork’s hands to beat us, and then they obviously have to go out and perform against Cavan.

“Everything has to be left on the field on Saturday. It’s all about the result, be it one point, three points or 30 points.

“The old style championship format was really exciting. It brings a bit of an edge to the game and then you obviously bring in the Cork v Kerry angle to it, and then live on TG4 on top of that. Cork have all the silverware coming into this weekend. They have been one of the best teams of the last 15 to 20 years in ladies football, if not ever. They have the pedigree. Cork are going to come in as huge favourites, we understand that.”

But he continued: “When we came in, we said, let’s concentrate on our own group, let’s perform and try to exploit the strengths that we have, rather than the weaknesses of the opponent."

Kerry will be without corner-back Cait Lynch (broken wrist) and wing-forward Danielle O’Leary (back problem), who both picked up injuries in the victory over Cavan, in a contest where youngster Siofra O’Shea stood out, scoring 2-2.

“Siofra is an exceptional talent. She’s a grounded young lady, multi-talented, an Irish U18 basketballer last year. She’s got all the skills, right leg, left leg but, above all, she’s like a sponge. She’s a girl that, if we asked her to jump, her reply would be ‘how high?’ Around her, we’ve put a squad of experienced, top class inter-county players, with Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh, Hannah O’Donoghue, Lorraine Scanlon, Megan O’Connell, our captain Anna Galvin, Aislinn Desmond.

“We’ve an extremely young panel, our average age is just over the 20 mark. Our experienced girls really need to guide these young ones and, so far, they have been absolutely outstanding to them.”