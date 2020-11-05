Defence holds the key for Dublin, says Diarmuid Connolly

Six-time All-Ireland winner Diarmuid Connolly has said that keeping things tight at the back will be the key factor for Dublin if they are to continue their stranglehold on the Sam Maguire Cup.

The Dubs start their Championship campaign against Westmeath this weekend and, Connolly says that if the backs do their jobs in defence, that will free up the forwards to do damage at the other end.

“My big question mark for Dublin this year will be in the full-back line," he told Boylesports. "Are they going to have a consistent full-back line?

"Because usually when we do, we can shore up the back and the lads up front will always get the scores.

“Dublin have a few guys who can be a huge influence on the Championship and most of them are in the forward line. I think Cormac Costello will have a big influence and the competition for places is phenomenal at the minute in the forward line."

Having completed the five-in-a-row last September the Dublin panel is full of players who are used to winning and have performed on the big day. However, it is some of the fresher faces coming through the ranks that has Connolly excited to watch his former side take to the field.

“We saw the impact Sean Bugler had off the bench the last day and he’s a phenomenal talent," he said.

"Paddy Small is exactly the same, he was one of the leaders actually the last day and he’s been immense throughout the Dublin Championship. He can draw two or three men to him and create space for other people.

"They may be a little bit of an unknown when it comes to the inter-county scene, but I’ve seen these guys for years and they are well able to mix it.”