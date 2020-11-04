Crucial Cork-Kerry clash fixed for Tralee after coin toss

The Cork ladies footballers have lost a coin toss to decide the venue for this Saturday’s All-Ireland Championship group game against Kerry and so must travel to Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

It was initially intended the Group 1 fixture be played at a neutral venue, but it is understood the desired venue for the game - LIT Gaelic Grounds - became unavailable as a result of the Limerick-Tipperary Munster SFC semi-final being fixed for the Ennis Road ground on Saturday afternoon.

With the Cork-Kerry ladies football game earmarked for live broadcast by TG4, not all available neutral venues could be considered.

In the end, it was decided to toss for home advantage. That coin toss took place on Wednesday morning, with Kerry coming out on top. The game at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, will throw-in at 3pm.

This is the first game of the restructured All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship where home advantage will be enjoyed. Neutral venues were employed for all four group games played last weekend, while the other three group games fixed for this weekend will also be staged at neutral venues.

Kerry won their opening game of Group 1 last weekend, defeating Cavan by 16 points. If the Kingdom record a second group win on Saturday, they will progress to the All-Ireland semi-final. A Cork victory would all but assure Ephie Fitzgerald’s side of All-Ireland semi-final involvement ahead of their final Group 1 outing against Cavan.

Only the top team from each of the four groups advances to the All-Ireland semis.