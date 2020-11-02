GAA to receive additional €15m in State support

Here's the full spot-by-sport breakdown of the over €70m in Government support for sporting bodies
Sport Ireland chief executive John Treacy. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Mon, 02 Nov, 2020 - 12:30
John Fogarty

The GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association have received over €15m of the €40m in Government Covid-19 resilience funding ringfenced for the country’s three largest field sports.

On top of the €15m provided by the Government for the running of the current championships, the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association will be provided with close to €31m.

The funding for the IRFU, which is expected to total approximately €18m, will be provided for all aspects of the game while the €13m given to the FAI will be ringfenced to support clubs.

A total fund of €70m to protect the national sports system in Ireland in the wake of the pandemic was announced in June with the allocations announced by Sport Ireland today. Over €64m of funding has been allocated to National Governing Bodies, Local Sports Partnerships, and other funded bodies across four key schemes while an emergency fund has been established.

A statement this afternoon read: “Recognising the continually changing landscape, an Emergency Fund to the value of €5.8m has been ringfenced to offset losses incurred by sports organisations during the current Level 5 restrictions and the remaining period of 2020.

“Sport Ireland was in a position to meet the requests of National Governing Bodies for their club networks to the tune of €9.7m, allowing an additional €5m to be invested in the GAA, IRFU, and FAI club networks.”

Sport Ireland chief executive John Treacy explained: “The initial schemes announced in June were designed to support organisations with Covid-19 related losses in 2020. However, having engaged with our funded bodies, we understand that the current Level 5 restrictions present additional challenges.

“As such, we are ringfencing finances to address any immediate needs that may arise in the sector in the coming weeks. Sport has shown itself to be incredibly resilient throughout the Covid-19 restrictions having made a critical contribution to Irish life with more people being active than ever before.

“Through exemptions put in place by Government, we have been able to follow high performance and professional athletes and teams, which has provided a welcome lift to the nation. We look forward to working with the sector in the challenging weeks and months ahead, and will continue to provide ongoing support.”

Apart from the €40m for the GAA family, IRFU, and FAI, the other schemes are the aforementioned national governing body resilience fund, a club resilience fund, and a restart and renewal fund (up to €5m). Local sports partnership grant and disability sport support schemes were also revealed as well as funding for older adults initiatives.

Total NGB Funding Allocations

Organisation

Total €

Gaelic Games – GAA, LGFA, Camogie, GAA Handball

30,795,000*

Irish Rugby Football Union

18,000,000

Football Association of Ireland

13,000,000

Golf Ireland / CGI

2,730,000

Cricket Ireland

1,498,500

Gymnastics Ireland

1,380,000

Basketball Ireland

1,157,500

Horse Sport Ireland

1,040,000

Tennis Ireland

950,000

Athletics Ireland 

805,000

Swim Ireland

780,000

Irish Sailing 

650,000

Irish Athletic Boxing Association

645,000

Cycling Ireland

533,000

Badminton Ireland

369,000

Hockey Ireland

240,500

Triathlon Ireland

235,500

Rowing Ireland

149,000

Irish Martial Arts Commission

120,000

National Community Games

110,000

Archery Ireland

101,000

Student Sport Ireland

95,000

Irish Orienteering Association

77,000

Volleyball Ireland

71,500

Irish Underwater Council

70,000

Fencing Ireland

59,000

Motor Cycling Ireland 

50,000

Irish Surfing Association 

50,000

Bowling League of Ireland

50,000

Canoeing Ireland

48,000

ONAKAI

40,000

Pitch and Putt Ireland

39,000

Irish Squash 

38,000

Racquetball Association of Ireland

33,000

Special Olympics Ireland

348,000

IWA Sport

194,000

Vision Sports Ireland

97,500

Irish Judo Association 

24,000

Irish Ice Hockey Association

20,000

Rugby League Ireland

19,000

Bol Chumann na hÉireann

12,500

Totals

76,724,500

Breakdown of Gaelic Games

Gaelic Games

Total €

GAA/LGFA/Camogie Inter-County Championships

15,000,000

Gaelic Games Clubs

5,000,000

Gaelic Athletic Association 

9,000,000

Ladies Gaelic Football Association

1,000,000

The Camogie Association 

795,000

Total Gaelic Games

30,795,000

