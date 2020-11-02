GAA to receive additional €15m in State support

The GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association have received over €15m of the €40m in Government Covid-19 resilience funding ringfenced for the country’s three largest field sports.
On top of the €15m provided by the Government for the running of the current championships, the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association will be provided with close to €31m.
The funding for the IRFU, which is expected to total approximately €18m, will be provided for all aspects of the game while the €13m given to the FAI will be ringfenced to support clubs.
A total fund of €70m to protect the national sports system in Ireland in the wake of the pandemic was announced in June with the allocations announced by Sport Ireland today. Over €64m of funding has been allocated to National Governing Bodies, Local Sports Partnerships, and other funded bodies across four key schemes while an emergency fund has been established.
A statement this afternoon read: “Recognising the continually changing landscape, an Emergency Fund to the value of €5.8m has been ringfenced to offset losses incurred by sports organisations during the current Level 5 restrictions and the remaining period of 2020.
“Sport Ireland was in a position to meet the requests of National Governing Bodies for their club networks to the tune of €9.7m, allowing an additional €5m to be invested in the GAA, IRFU, and FAI club networks.”
Sport Ireland chief executive John Treacy explained: “The initial schemes announced in June were designed to support organisations with Covid-19 related losses in 2020. However, having engaged with our funded bodies, we understand that the current Level 5 restrictions present additional challenges.
“As such, we are ringfencing finances to address any immediate needs that may arise in the sector in the coming weeks. Sport has shown itself to be incredibly resilient throughout the Covid-19 restrictions having made a critical contribution to Irish life with more people being active than ever before.
“Through exemptions put in place by Government, we have been able to follow high performance and professional athletes and teams, which has provided a welcome lift to the nation. We look forward to working with the sector in the challenging weeks and months ahead, and will continue to provide ongoing support.”
Apart from the €40m for the GAA family, IRFU, and FAI, the other schemes are the aforementioned national governing body resilience fund, a club resilience fund, and a restart and renewal fund (up to €5m). Local sports partnership grant and disability sport support schemes were also revealed as well as funding for older adults initiatives.
Gaelic Games – GAA, LGFA, Camogie, GAA Handball
30,795,000*
Irish Rugby Football Union
18,000,000
Football Association of Ireland
13,000,000
Golf Ireland / CGI
2,730,000
Cricket Ireland
1,498,500
Gymnastics Ireland
1,380,000
Basketball Ireland
1,157,500
Horse Sport Ireland
1,040,000
Tennis Ireland
950,000
Athletics Ireland
805,000
Swim Ireland
780,000
Irish Sailing
650,000
Irish Athletic Boxing Association
645,000
Cycling Ireland
533,000
Badminton Ireland
369,000
Hockey Ireland
240,500
Triathlon Ireland
235,500
Rowing Ireland
149,000
Irish Martial Arts Commission
120,000
National Community Games
110,000
Archery Ireland
101,000
Student Sport Ireland
95,000
Irish Orienteering Association
77,000
Volleyball Ireland
71,500
Irish Underwater Council
70,000
Fencing Ireland
59,000
Motor Cycling Ireland
50,000
Irish Surfing Association
50,000
Bowling League of Ireland
50,000
Canoeing Ireland
48,000
ONAKAI
40,000
Pitch and Putt Ireland
39,000
Irish Squash
38,000
Racquetball Association of Ireland
33,000
Special Olympics Ireland
348,000
IWA Sport
194,000
Vision Sports Ireland
97,500
Irish Judo Association
24,000
Irish Ice Hockey Association
20,000
Rugby League Ireland
19,000
Bol Chumann na hÉireann
12,500
GAA/LGFA/Camogie Inter-County Championships
15,000,000
Gaelic Games Clubs
5,000,000
Gaelic Athletic Association
9,000,000
Ladies Gaelic Football Association
1,000,000
The Camogie Association
795,000
