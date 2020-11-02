GAA to receive additional €15m in State support

The GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association have received over €15m of the €40m in Government Covid-19 resilience funding ringfenced for the country’s three largest field sports.

On top of the €15m provided by the Government for the running of the current championships, the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association will be provided with close to €31m.

The funding for the IRFU, which is expected to total approximately €18m, will be provided for all aspects of the game while the €13m given to the FAI will be ringfenced to support clubs.

A total fund of €70m to protect the national sports system in Ireland in the wake of the pandemic was announced in June with the allocations announced by Sport Ireland today. Over €64m of funding has been allocated to National Governing Bodies, Local Sports Partnerships, and other funded bodies across four key schemes while an emergency fund has been established.

A statement this afternoon read: “Recognising the continually changing landscape, an Emergency Fund to the value of €5.8m has been ringfenced to offset losses incurred by sports organisations during the current Level 5 restrictions and the remaining period of 2020.

“Sport Ireland was in a position to meet the requests of National Governing Bodies for their club networks to the tune of €9.7m, allowing an additional €5m to be invested in the GAA, IRFU, and FAI club networks.”

Sport Ireland chief executive John Treacy explained: “The initial schemes announced in June were designed to support organisations with Covid-19 related losses in 2020. However, having engaged with our funded bodies, we understand that the current Level 5 restrictions present additional challenges.

“As such, we are ringfencing finances to address any immediate needs that may arise in the sector in the coming weeks. Sport has shown itself to be incredibly resilient throughout the Covid-19 restrictions having made a critical contribution to Irish life with more people being active than ever before.

“Through exemptions put in place by Government, we have been able to follow high performance and professional athletes and teams, which has provided a welcome lift to the nation. We look forward to working with the sector in the challenging weeks and months ahead, and will continue to provide ongoing support.”

Apart from the €40m for the GAA family, IRFU, and FAI, the other schemes are the aforementioned national governing body resilience fund, a club resilience fund, and a restart and renewal fund (up to €5m). Local sports partnership grant and disability sport support schemes were also revealed as well as funding for older adults initiatives.

Total NGB Funding Allocations

Organisation Total € Gaelic Games – GAA, LGFA, Camogie, GAA Handball 30,795,000* Irish Rugby Football Union 18,000,000 Football Association of Ireland 13,000,000 Golf Ireland / CGI 2,730,000 Cricket Ireland 1,498,500 Gymnastics Ireland 1,380,000 Basketball Ireland 1,157,500 Horse Sport Ireland 1,040,000 Tennis Ireland 950,000 Athletics Ireland 805,000 Swim Ireland 780,000 Irish Sailing 650,000 Irish Athletic Boxing Association 645,000 Cycling Ireland 533,000 Badminton Ireland 369,000 Hockey Ireland 240,500 Triathlon Ireland 235,500 Rowing Ireland 149,000 Irish Martial Arts Commission 120,000 National Community Games 110,000 Archery Ireland 101,000 Student Sport Ireland 95,000 Irish Orienteering Association 77,000 Volleyball Ireland 71,500 Irish Underwater Council 70,000 Fencing Ireland 59,000 Motor Cycling Ireland 50,000 Irish Surfing Association 50,000 Bowling League of Ireland 50,000 Canoeing Ireland 48,000 ONAKAI 40,000 Pitch and Putt Ireland 39,000 Irish Squash 38,000 Racquetball Association of Ireland 33,000 Special Olympics Ireland 348,000 IWA Sport 194,000 Vision Sports Ireland 97,500 Irish Judo Association 24,000 Irish Ice Hockey Association 20,000 Rugby League Ireland 19,000 Bol Chumann na hÉireann 12,500 Totals 76,724,500

Breakdown of Gaelic Games