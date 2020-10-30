Saturday's GAA previews: Cork in Munster SHC action as knock-out football returns

Ulster SFC preliminary round: Monaghan v Cavan, St Tiernach’s Park 1.15pm (C Branagan, Down). Live Sky Sports Mix.

It’s been a pretty awful couple of weeks for Cavan. For a team that had hopes of promotion to Division 1 upon the resumption, to go down to Division 3 can’t but have affected their preparations for this derby. And while there has been little between them in championship fare these last few years, the wise choice is Monaghan irrespective of them having no home comfort to back then in Clones. Conor McManus continues to sparkle and while he needs more help from Conor McCarthy and Jack McCarron is a loss there are serious operators in every Monaghan line.

Verdict: Monaghan.

Munster SHC semi-final: Cork v Waterford, Semple Stadium 3.30pm (S Stack, Dublin). Live Sky Sports Mix.

Much is being discussed about the players not involved as to the ones that are. In the grand scheme of things, on top of the proven players jettisoned before this season Waterford should feel the loss of Pauric Mahony that bit more than Cork’s trio. Based on what they showed in the league, Waterford are energetic and aggressive and will be well coached but it could be a day for the old dogs and they don’t have too many of them left. Austin Gleeson has walked a thin line against Cork down through the years and must be careful here while bringing that brashness that so complements his skills. Cork will taken a lot of motivation from being told they are only a top-of-the-ground team. That applies to Dessie Hutchinson in Waterford’s inside line too but the sod in Thurles is good and shouldn’t upset them too much. Cork have a couple more ball winners in their forward line and their defence is taking shape. A margin of two or three points in their favour.

Verdict: Cork.

Munster SFC quarter-final: Waterford v Limerick, Fraher Field 7pm (B Cawley, Kildare). Live GAAGo.

Antrim may have made Waterford an offer they couldn’t refuse but the Déise will be thankful for that run-out in Dundalk last weekend. Relying on their own devices to be ready for a Limerick team high on promotion would have been risky business. Tony Grey performed well in Dundalk but Iain Corbett is playing some excellent football for Billy Lee’s side and Limerick have better shooters in their attack.

Verdict: Limerick.

Leinster SHC semi-final: Dublin v Kilkenny, Croke Park 3.45pm (J Murphy, Limerick). Live GAAGo.

Dublin may have pushed the snooze button earlier in the second half against Laois but even at that stage they knew the job was done so they could be forgiven. Conserving some energy for a game of this import seven days later was understandable and they will bring an intensity not disclosed last weekend. Kilkenny have been working away quietly these last few weeks with some more talent from the Shamrocks to top up what they already have. Muffling TJ Reid will be high on Mattie Kenny’s agenda and if Colin Fennelly is stifled too then Kilkenny have a problem but they were so many of Kilkenny leading men performing in the recent club championship excluding that famed pair. Dublin’s extra game should manifest itself in the early exchanges but Kilkenny to pull away.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

Leinster SHC semi-final: Galway v Wexford, Croke Park 6.15pm (C Lyons, Cork) Live RTÉ.

Anywhere other than here or Chadwicks Wexford Park and you’d feel Galway’s chances of reaching the provincial final would be greater. Their physical presence isn’t as significant on the expanses of Croke Park and it’s been quite awhile since Wexford failed to deliver a performance on the hallowed turf. There is bound to be more nerves from the Galway management than the Wexford set-up given it’s such a high-stake debut for Shane O’Neill and if it comes down to tactics Davy Fitzgerald would appear to have the jump on him. But Galway have had so much time to bull over last year’s disappointment that they are bound to be firing here. Daithí Burke is a monumental loss and there is a lack of speed in a couple of areas of their defence but they have more scoring forwards than Wexford who will hope the weather stays decent so they can get their short game working. A Halloween treat in store which may need extra-time but Galway can end Wexford’s five-game unbeaten run in Leinster.

Verdict: Galway.

Joe McDonagh Cup, Rd 2: Westmeath v Kerry, TEG Cusack Park 1.30pm (S Cleere, Kilkenny).

A hugely disappointing result for Westmeath in Antrim last weekend when the hosts were down so many players. They must lift themselves quickly but Kerry have already put their league final defeat to Antrim behind them with a comfortable win over Meath and can power on with another.

Verdict: Kerry.

Joe McDonagh Cup, Rd 2: Carlow v Antrim, Netwatch Cullen Park 3pm (C McAllister, Cork).

Colm Bonnar knows the long trip for Antrim won’t hold any fear for them especially as they made a similar enough one to Tullamore the weekend before last and claimed a Division 2A title. Off the back of two wins, Carlow will do well to contain the Saffrons. Do that in the early exchanges and they have a chance but it doesn’t look a strong one.

Verdict: Antrim.

Christy Ring Cup, Round 2A: Down v Derry, McKenna Park, Ballycran 1.30pm (C Mooney, Dublin).

A re-run of the Division 2B final but Down won’t have any tolerance for Derry’s desire for revenge.

Verdict: Down.

Nickey Rackard Cup, Round 2A: Donegal v Armagh, O’Donnell Park 1.30pm (J Clarke, Cavan).

The win over Longford should put enough win in Donegal’s sails.

Verdict: Donegal.

Tyrone v Mayo, Healy Park 2pm (C Cunning, Antrim).

The visitors have enough potency up front to claim the win.

Verdict: Mayo.





CAMOGIE

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship (Group 1): Cork v Wexford, Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm (J McDonagh).

After being handed a walkover by Offaly, Cork must be busting a gut to play in this one and it could mean a difficult afternoon for Wexford who have already shipped a heavy loss to Galway.

Verdict: Cork.

Group 3: Clare v Dublin, Fr McNamara Park, Ennis (A Larkin)

Both teams have lost to Tipperary although Dublin were marginally closer to them last weekend and they can make the trip to Ennis worthwhile.

Verdict: Dublin.

LADIES FOOTBALL

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC (Group 2, Round 1): Tipperary v Galway, LIT Gaelic Grounds 3pm (E Moran).

The wait for this championship to start will only have made Galway yearn more to get back into competitive action and improve on last year’s final defeat to Dublin. A new environment for a few of the Tipperary players and they won’t be pushover but Galway to prevail.

Verdict: Galway.

(Group 3, Round 1): Dublin v Donegal, Kingspan Breffni Park 5pm (B Rice). Live TG4.

There’s no denying that Donegal have an attack that can torture most teams but Dublin have one to match and a defence to boot. Given the abbreviated structure to the championship, we’ll learn a lot about how the champions are moving in what should be their biggest group test. Verdict: Dublin.

*All men’s games winner on the day (two 10-minute extra-time periods then, if required, penalties) unless stated.