Jim McGuinness: Dublin dominance will continue ‘indefinitely’

Jim McGuinness, the last manager to overcome Dublin in the Championship, predicts the five-in-a-row All-Ireland winners will dominate "indefinitely".

The former Donegal boss stopped short of tipping Dublin to continue winning All-Irelands but expects them to remain close to the very top, comparing them to Celtic and Rangers in Scotland.

McGuinness, who worked with Celtic for five years, managed Donegal to an All-Ireland semi-final win over Dublin in 2014 though the Sky Blues are unbeaten in 37 Championship games since.

Speaking in advance of that 2014 semi-final, then Donegal chief McGuinness said Dublin's resources put them "way out in front of any other team" and compared their transformation to "(Roman) Abramovich going into the Premier League" with Chelsea.

Asked if he still believes that Dublin are set to dominate for the foreseeable future, McGuinness said: "I see that indefinitely now. If you look at it through the prism of Celtic and Rangers, like, you're not going to see Celtic and Rangers at the bottom of the table. It's Celtic and Rangers and one other team that's having a brilliant season and punching above their weight in the table and that's the reality of the situation.

"The English Premier League is the same thing and that's the best League in the world but it's the same thing, it's the top teams that are going to be there with the biggest bank balance, the biggest resources and so forth.

"That is just a fact of life and you have to just give credit to Dublin because they were a sleeping giant for a long time in the sense that they were always there or thereabouts. But they've moved from there or thereabouts to an expectation of winning the All-Ireland (every year)."

McGuinness said Dublin's coaching and corporate structures amount to a "well-oiled machine at that level we're speaking about; Celtic, Rangers, Chelsea, it's that level".

The 1992 All-Ireland winner with Donegal also pointed to the numbers advantage that the capital county enjoys.

"Children look at the Con O'Callaghans, the Bernard Brogans and so forth and they say, 'I want to be that, I want a part of that' and that's huge. Kerry had that for generations. The problem for Kerry now, if there is one, is that they are battling on those other fronts.

They're battling in the sense that whereas they have 500 kids that are interested, there might be 5,000 in Dublin. And so it is for the other counties.

Interestingly, McGuinness said the upcoming knock-out Championship could be "explosive" and particularly ill-tempered.

"My big thing for this Championship is, will it go back to what it was like when we were playing, there was a rawness," he said. "There was always an awful lot of red cards and sending offs when we were playing.

"A lot of that was due to the fact that you were building towards this one game and there was no tomorrow and that buildup would have been six, nine months in the making and people then just overheated sometimes.

"There was so much on the line going into it that sometimes people didn't just control themselves."

- Jim McGuinness will return to Sky Sports as an expert analyst on the 2020 Championship, starting with Monaghan-Cavan in Ulster tomorrow. Throw-in is at 1.15pm and coverage commences on Sky Sports Mix from 12.15pm.