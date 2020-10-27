Donegal hoping Patrick McBrearty can return to side for Tyrone clash

Donegal manager Declan Bonner is "hopeful" of Patrick McBrearty making a return for Sunday’s do-or-die Ulster SFC quarter-final against Tyrone in Ballybofey.

McBrearty missed out on Donegal’s final two Allianz League Division 1 matches with a quad injury with Bonner’s side having overcome Tyrone 2-17 to 2-13 in a dress rehearsal last Sunday week before a 2-18 to 0-10 loss in Tralee on Saturday against league champions Kerry.

It’s been a frustrating couple of seasons for McBrearty, who this year started just one of Donegal’s seven outings in the league – a 2-12 to 0-8 win over Monaghan in Ballyshannon in March prior to lockdown.

The 27-year-old missed the early season games having returned from the United States where he had been on holiday and the Kilcar forward also missed out on the inaugural Super Eights have suffered an ACL injury in the 2018 Ulster final win over Fermanagh.

“We’re hopeful on Patrick coming back in and are hopeful he will be involved,” Bonner said.

One positive from the fixture at Austin Stack Park was that it gave gametime to a number of Donegal players who had been making their way back from injury. Michael Langan, Paddy McGrath, Jason McGee and Stephen McMenamin all featured and will boost Bonner’s options for Sunday, with Conor O’Donnell from St Eunan’s and Eoghan McGettigan unlikely to feature due to persistent knocks.

“It was a testing afternoon on Saturday, but it was great to get those guys back onto the pitch,” Bonner added. “Some of them haven’t played at that level for over a year.”

Bonner admits he’s been impressed by the instant impact Conor McKenna has made for the Red Hands, on his return from the AFL and Essendon. He grabbed 1-2 against Donegal and then followed that up with 2-2 in Castlebar as well as providing an eye-catching 50-metre pass for Darragh Canavan’s goal.

“He has been outstanding since he’s come back in,” Bonner said of McKenna. “I managed against him at minor level before he went to Australia and he was an outstanding footballer and that’s why he went to Australia. He’s come back at he’s hit the ground running.

“For some people that can be difficult, coming back into a different sport after five years out. That just goes to show you the quality of Conor McKenna.”