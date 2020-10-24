Kingdom power to glory: Saturday's League results and final tables

KERRY have been crowned Allianz FL Division One champions in the strangest, most fractured, campaign in memory. Peter Keane's men finished a campaign that began last January on a sunny October Saturday with a comprehensive 14-point victory over Declan Bonner's Donegal. It is the Kingdom's 21st title. They last won the League in 2017 and it is only their second crown in eleven seasons./

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Allianz Football League Division 1: Kerry 2-18 Donegal 0-10.

Division 2: Cavan 0-13 Roscommon 1-12; Clare 1-13 Armagh 1-18; Fermanagh 1-11 Laois 3-12; Kildare 0-16 Westmeath 0-11.

Division 4: Antrim 2-14 Waterford 0-13; Sligo 1-14 Limerick 1-16; Wexford 0-10 Wicklow 0-13.





TABLES: DIVISION ONE

1. Kerry 7 5 1 1 6-115 6-94 21 11.

2. Dublin 6 3 2 1 6-87 4-85 8 8.

3. Galway 6 4 0 2 8-89 7-85 7 8.

4. Donegal 7 3 1 3 10-87 9-82 8 7.

5. Tyrone 6 3 0 3 4-74 7-83 -18 6.

6. Monaghan 6 2 1 3 4-81 4-82 -1 5.

7. Mayo 6 2 1 3 7-79 6-82 0 5 8.

Meath 6 0 0 6 6-65 8-84 -25 0.

DIVISION 2

1. Roscommon 7 5 1 1 10-83 2-84 23 11.

2. Armagh 7 4 1 2 8-106 8-79 27 9.

3. Kildare 7 4 0 3 3-97 2-93 7 8.

4. Westmeath 7 3 1 3 7-85 5-96 -5 7.

5. Laois 7 3 1 3 7-83 8-89 -9 7.

6. Clare 7 3 0 4 5-75 6-81 -9 6.

7. Cavan 7 3 0 4 7-94 8-95 -4 6.

8. Fermanagh 7 1 0 6 3-76 11-82 -30 2.





DIVISION 4.

1. Limerick 7 5 0 2 10-73 5-88 0 10.

2. Wicklow 7 5 0 2 16-82 9-64 39 10.

3. Antrim 7 4 1 2 7-91 9-82 3 9.

4. Wexford 7 4 0 3 10-73 8-63 16 8.

5. Carlow 7 3 2 2 6-65 7-66 -4 8.

6. Sligo 7 3 0 4 11-86 7-94 4 6.

7. Waterford 7 2 1 4 5-63 9-68 -17 5.

8. London 7 0 0 7 3-47 14-55 -41 0.

CAMOGIE

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship (Group 2): Kilkenny 6-23 Westmeath 1-7.

Intermediate Championship (Group 1): Kildare 1-7 Laois 4-14; (Group 3): Derry 0-9 Down 1-15; (Group 4): Antrim 5-10 Carlow 4-9; Premier Junior Championship (Group 2): Armagh v Roscommon – Postponed.