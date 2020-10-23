Weekend GAA previews: Kerry can secure league title as hurling championships commence 

SATURDAY

Allianz Football League, Round 7 (2pm unless stated)

Division 1

Kerry v Donegal, Austin Stack Park (C Lane, Cork) Live Eir Sports

Just what team Declan Bonner fields here will be interesting given Tyrone return to Ballybofey in seven days’ time. Does he want his best players going to the trouble of travelling so far and back for this fixture when he could be wrapping them in cotton wool for that crucial Halloween knock-out game? No, we don’t think so and Kerry will be looking to flex their muscles two weeks out from facing Cork, who will be disappointed not to have had another outing before that Munster semi-final. Kerry won’t exert themselves too much but enough to claim a Division 1 title.

Verdict: Kerry.

Division 2

Cavan v Roscommon, Kingspan Breffni Park (S Hurson, Tyrone) Live TG4

A game that has diminished in significance chiefly because of what Roscommon did to Armagh last weekend and then their subsequent Covid issues. Roscommon won’t have their first team and they have to avoid a tanking to ensure they are promoted. Cavan have one foot in the promotion race and the other in relegation and will win to at least give themselves a chance of the former.

Verdict: Cavan

Clare v Armagh, Cusack Park (D O’Mahony, Tipperary) Live GAAGO

Armagh have fluffed their lines at the most inopportune times in recent years and they did so again at home last weekend. Nothing easy will come to them in Ennis and Clare will be a lot better off for that battling win over Fermanagh. A point could be enough to send Armagh up and that’s what they may have to settle for given Clare has a lot riding on this game too.

Verdict: Draw

Fermanagh v Laois, Brewster Park (F Kelly, Longford) Live GAAGO

Avoiding injury will be the biggest priority for Ryan McMenamin here although already relegated Fermanagh have two weeks before their Ulster quarter-final against Down. Laois aren’t out until that weekend either and they have to throw everything at this to try and avoid the drop. Fitness could hamper Laois but they can scrape over the line first.

Verdict: Laois

Kildare v Westmeath, St Conleth’s Park (C Branagan, Down) Live GAAGO

Having looked decidedly bleak prior to the lockdown, Kildare now have an outside chance of promotion but they are facing a team with the same motivation. Westmeath were impressive in seeing off Laois last day out yet Kildare don’t need reminding they’re not out of the relegation woods just yet. That extra bit of stimulus could be the difference.

Verdict: Kildare.

Division 4

Antrim v Waterford, Geraldine’s GAA club, Dundalk (N McKenna, Monaghan) Live GAAGO

Kudos to Antrim for saving this fixture and agreeing to it being played in Dundalk. Waterford could hardly say no when they had initially handed the Saffrons a walkover because they didn’t want to travel to Antrim. Wicklow were facile winners against Antrim last weekend but they should be a different animal this weekend with promotion on the line.

Verdict: Antrim

Wexford v Wicklow, Chadwicks Wexford Park (D Hickey, Carlow) Live GAAGO

It looks highly likely this is a promotional play-off as both sit on the top of the table with Limerick on eight points. Wicklow have looked quite the team under the guidance of Davy Burke while new Wexford boss Shane Roche did well to lead his team in pulling off a win against Limerick to stay in the hunt. Wicklow look a tad more convincing.

Verdict: Wicklow

Sligo v Limerick, Markievicz Park (L Devenney, Mayo) Live GAAGO

Sligo are not out of the promotion race just yet and to have something on the line here will provide good preparation ahead of facing Galway in the Connacht SFC. Limerick’s early season form has disappeared in the last couple of outings.

Verdict: Draw.

Leinster SHC quarter-final

Dublin v Laois, Croke Park, 6pm (P O’Dwyer, Carlow) Live Sky Sports

Eddie Brennan certainly expects Dublin to come at Laois with all guns blazing after what happened in last year’s preliminary quarter-final but the question is are Dublin ruthless enough to carry out this revenge mission? Dublin do love Parnell Park but we sense Laois would have preferred their chances had this game be arranged for there. Instead, Dublin’s speed up front will be emphasised in Croke Park although their forwards have to win more primary ball to really gut Laois who are still down a lot of players. Laois’ build-up to this game hasn’t been perfect either and really nothing other than a convincing win will do Mattie Kenny.

Verdict: Dublin.

Nickey Rackard Cup, Round 1

Donegal v Longford, O’Donnell Park 1pm (T Conway, Derry)

Verdict: Donegal.

Monaghan v Mayo, O’Neill Park, Clontibret 2pm (C Murray, Down).

Verdict: Mayo.

Armagh v Leitrim, Athletic Grounds, 4pm (C McDonald, Antrim)

Verdict: Armagh.

Lory Meagher Cup, Round 1

Louth v Fermanagh, Centre of Excellence, Darver 2pm (R Fitzsimons, Offaly)

Verdict: Louth

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship, Group 2

Kilkenny v Westmeath, Nowlan Park 2pm (J McDonagh, Galway)

The perfect start for Kilkenny last weekend with a seven-point win over Waterford and they will be confidence if a little wary of an improving Westmeath side who themselves have a couple of points on the board.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

SUNDAY

Munster SHC quarter-final

Clare v Limerick, Semple Stadium 3.45pm (F Horgan, Tipperary) Live RTÉ.

The derby where form is irrelevant and it most certainly is when there is none to go by only what they have been doing in challenge games. Believe that and Limerick are rightfully favourites but the suggestion Clare are aiming to bring for direct play into the game could reap dividends especially with the uncertainty about the Limerick full-back line. Dan Morrissey is an able deputy to injured Mike Casey but he is not like JJ Delaney in that he looks just as comfortable there as he would at wing-back. With Richie English out too, the half-back line will be liable to drop back but then they can’t allow Tony Kelly space to thrive in the middle third. Those are the questions that will be asked of Limerick but more will be put to Clare who are missing so many seasoned and proven operators and have had an indiscipline problem in recent years. Certainly, Clare should measure up to most of Limerick’s big men but they wouldn’t appear to have the same scoring capabilities of the reigning Munster champions. Having said that, the conditions may dampen that factor. However, the depth of the Limerick group is greater as is their experience of winning.

Verdict: Limerick.

Joe McDonagh Cup, Round 1

Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park 1pm (T Walsh, Waterford)

Not a handy one for Kerry by any means after that narrow loss to Antrim last weekend but they will be match fit at least and should be able to pull away from the visitors towards the end.

Verdict: Kerry.

Antrim v Westmeath, Corrigan Park 2pm (S Stack, Dublin)

Struck with a number of Covid cases and Neil McManus injured, Antrim could be here for the taking. Westmeath are an ambitious group and can claim the win.

Verdict: Westmeath.

Christy Ring Cup, Round 1.

Roscommon v Wicklow, Dr Hyde Park 1.30pm (K Jordan, Tipperary).

Verdict: Wicklow.

Allianz Football League, Round 7 (2pm unless stated).

Division 1

Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium (D Coldrick, Meath) Live TG4

Strange that TG4 have opted for this one when it could be irrelevant if Kerry beat Donegal today. Sure enough, Dublin are a TV crowd puller and there will be curiosity in how Galway respond to the comprehensive defeat to Mayo but a lot of football attention will be paid further up the N84. Dessie Farrell will be insisting on a improvement too after that unconvincing win over Meath.

Verdict: Dublin.

Monaghan v Meath, St Tiernach’s Park (J McQuillan, Cavan) Deferred TG4.

It seems a lifetime ago that Seamus McEnaney was raising his fists to the Meath crowd in Páirc Tailteann as they avoided relegation to Division 2 on the final day of the league. Meath have nothing to play for but they showed against Dublin that they are moving pretty well ahead of the Leinster SFC. Still, if there is a team that knows how to get a job done and do just enough to get it done it’s Monaghan.

Verdict: Monaghan.

Mayo v Tyrone, Elverys MacHale Park (N Cullen, Fermanagh) Deferred TG4.

It would be just like James Horan to change his team entirely for this game just to quell some of the hype about the young players. Heaven knows he has the resources to do so and still ensure a competent team face a Tyrone one who will be conflicted between avoiding relegation and the looming presence of Donegal on the horizon. Mayo have been Tyrone’s bogey team down through the Mickey Harte years yet in Castlebar Mayo haven’t been consistent performers. Without a crowd, that mightn’t be such of a factor.

Verdict: Mayo.

Division 3

Louth v Down, Dowdallshill (M McNally, Monaghan) Live GAAGO

With Longford having the weekend off, their Leinster SFC first round opponents Louth might be thinking they should do the same but at least turn up. Louth stopped Down earning promotion last year but not this time around.

Verdict: Down.

Leitrim v Tipperary, Avantcard Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada (P Hughes, Armagh) Live GAAGo.

It will be intriguing to see the powers of recovery in the Leitrim group from the Covid scare that prompted them not to travel to Newry last weekend. This relegation game is one that would have been red circled by both teams upon the resumption of the league. Leitrim will be primed for it but Tipperary feel Leitrim should have fulfilled the fixture.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Offaly v Derry, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park (J Ryan, Cork) Live GAAGO

Derry’s chances of promotion are all but gone now that Longford have bowed out - they needed Longford to beat Cork and win themselves in Tullamore to stay in with a shout on score difference. Derry really have their heads set on Armagh now while Offaly still have a bit of work to do to avoid relegation.

Verdict: Offaly.

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship

Group 2

Waterford v Limerick, Walsh Park 2pm (L Dempsey, Kilkenny)

Both teams are playing catch up after losing their respective opening games, Limerick’s defeat to Westmeath the more surprising. Waterford lost sight of Kilkenny in the second half but there was enough in their display to believe they can take the win here.

Verdict: Waterford.

Group 3

Dublin v Tipperary, Parnell Park 2pm (O Elliott, Antrim)

A nine-point win for Tipperary against Clare sets themselves up nicely for this encounter as it marks Dublin’s first outing. That momentum should see them past the home team.

Verdict: Tipperary