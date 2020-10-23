Your team-by-team guide to the Joe McDonagh Cup

ANTRIM

Last season: Third in group

Pre-Christmas present: Returning to the MacCarthy Cup proper after five years is the big target for Antrim. Their League form was solid and they secured the Division 2 title and a return to the top flight by beating Kerry last weekend.

Will rely on: Neil McManus. The Cushendall talent has carried the team for over a decade but in a curiously encouraging sign, he went off injured after two minutes against Kerry and the forwards still delivered.

Will need to: Burst out of the blocks because they play Westmeath, the title favourites on Sunday and then travel to Carlow six days later. They have momentum following promotion and if they can open up with two wins they'll be eyeing a return to Croke Park in mid-December.

Fresh faces: New manager Darren Gleeson did well to coax back a number of important players who hadn't been available in recent seasons; Ciaran and Conor Johnston, Michael Bradley and Domhnall Nugent and he also secured the services of Niall McKenna and Gerard Walsh.

Kids are alright: Aodhan O'Brien made his competitive debut last winter in the Kehoe Cup and came on against Kerry a week ago in an experienced team. Goalkeeper Ryan Elliott, who made his League debut against Limerick in 2018, is still a relative newcomer and learning his trade too.

Sideline smarts: Darren Gleeson has a distance to travel before he matches Portroe clubmate Liam Sheedy's achievements but he's headed the right way with Antrim. Described as 'quite like Liam in that he has a burning intensity when he is talking to you', he is dragging the Saffrons upwards.

Dalo’s verdict: League final win was huge for Darren Gleeson, who is doing a great job and there’s a sense of optimism. Facing a massive first round clash with Westmeath, which could be decisive. Amid great progress, another year at this level wouldn’t be the end of world.

CARLOW

Last season: Competed in Leinster SHC, relegated after four losses

Pre-Christmas present: Carlow had a taste of the Leinster championship in 2019 and enjoyed huge ties against Kilkenny and Wexford. The decision to include a sixth team in Leinster from 2021 gives them a fighting chance of staying there next year - if they can just return.

Will rely on: Marty Kavanagh and Chris Nolan. The duo would walk onto any other county team and remain central. Kavanagh, who struck 1-34 in the League, was a Leinster club finalist last December and the younger Nolan a Fitzgibbon Cup finalist in February.

Will need to: Maintain an upward trajectory. Their spirit could have been broken by four Championship beatings last summer and an injury-hit group experienced another round of thumpings in this year's League. They sit out the first weekend so will face an Antrim side with two competitive games under their belts.

Fresh faces: Damien Jordan has taken over from Brian Tracey in goals and played every game in the League, keeping clean sheets against Dublin and Laois and holding Clare to a single goal. Carlow used 30 players in the League.

Kids are alright: Dean Tobin and Tadhg Daly were Celtic League players only a couple of years ago while Ciaran Whelan was a key figure for the Carlow U-20s last year. All three experienced game time in the League, albeit late on as subs.

Sideline smarts: Colm Bonnar is potentially at a crossroads in his four-year reign. He's enjoyed plenty of successes but it's been a tough 18 months or so. League relegation last March was a real downer and the championship will be a test of his management skills.

Dalo’s verdict: Have been the see-saw team. Going again for a fourth year under Colm Bonnar, might be a step too far. They have given an awful lot and off a very small base, might be a big ask to get back up again.

KERRY

Last season: Fourth in group

Pre-Christmas present: Donal Óg Cusack said recently that good teams possess three fundamentals; a good goalkeeper, a good free-taker and a good manager. Kerry have all three in Martin Stackpoole, Shane Conway and Fintan O'Connor so have a puncher's chance.

Will rely on: Shane Conway. It's only a few months since the Lixnaw man provided the burst of late scoring that elevated UCC to Fitzgibbon Cup success. The talisman weighed in with another 1-14 against Antrim last weekend.

Will need to: There's an argument Kerry are too reliant on Conway so others need to step if they're to make a serious play for the title. Mikey Boyle, a goalscorer last weekend, powerful Fionan Mackessy, the O'Learys and Shane Nolan certainly have the ability to lighten the load.

Fresh faces: It was a relatively experienced team that O'Connor put out against Antrim last weekend, from 2019 captain Stackpoole and current skipper Bryan Murphy to Shane Nolan and Boyle. Tomas O'Connor has a big future in the Kerry defence.

Kids are alright: Michael Slattery fired 1-4 for the Kerry U-20s in their Munster quarter-final loss to Cork and came on against Antrim for the seniors. Another U-20 starter, Dan Goggin, also came on for the seniors and is developing into an excellent player.

Sideline smarts: Fintan O'Connor is in charge of both the seniors and U-20s so has his finger on the pulse in the Kingdom. They have a favourable McDonagh Cup schedule with Meath first up in Tralee. The trips to Mullingar and Corrigan Park in Antrim will make or break his team's challenge.

Dalo’s verdict: That was a great League final against Antrim and they were unlucky. Hadn’t the Kilmoyley boys, who will add a lot. Are certainly contenders, and if they can get more support around Shane Conway are in with a shout to win it.

MEATH

Last season: Christy Ring Cup winners, promoted to McDonagh Cup

Pre-Christmas present: The Christy Ring Cup holders are jumping up a level so they've got it all to do. No surprise they're 33/1 outsiders for the title. This weekend's Round 1 game in Kerry offers a decent chance of a bright start.

Will rely on: Padraig O'Hanrahan. A good free-taker is a godsend and O'Hanrahan scores heavily for Meath. He's on form too with 10 points in Ratoath's county semi-final win, securing a final they've yet to play.

Will need to: Realistically, the stars will need to align for Meath to make it to Croke Park on December 13, let alone secure the title.

Fresh faces: Trim goalkeeper Charlie Ennis has stepped up to the plate impressively following two-time Ring Cup winner Shane McGann's departure this year. Veteran Mickey Burke is hardly a fresh face but this is his first season after returning following his exit from the football setup.

Kids are alright: Potterton is a famous name in Meath hurling and Nicky is the latest exciting talent in attack for the Royals. Peter Slevin from Na Fianna and Clan na nGael's Eamonn O Donnchadha are two more that boss Nick Weir will have high hopes for.

Sideline smarts: Leaking 8-18 against Offaly last January represented a baptism of fire for new manager Nick Weir. The Raharney man stabilised things in Division 2A of the League and they opened with a two-point loss to Offaly but were never in the promotion picture.

Dalo’s verdict: Have lost spiritual leader Nick Fitzgerald, with Nick Weir stepping up. Fair to say, they will probably be the team whose target is to stay in the Joe McDonagh. The battle will be to get a couple of home results and stay out of the relegation playoff.

WESTMEATH

Last season: Beaten in final by Laois

Pre-Christmas present: Westmeath have a 100% record of qualifying for Joe McDonagh Cup finals - and losing them. They've reached each of the finals so far but lost to Carlow in 2018 and Laois last year. They're favourites with the bookies to make it third time lucky and won't settle for less.

Will rely on: Killian Doyle. Westmeath have plenty of class acts - Aonghus Clarke, Robbie Greville, Darragh Clinton, Niall Mitchell and Tommy Doyle - but Doyle is a terrific forward and free-taker, sniping 1-28 in only three League starts.

Will need to: Westmeath need a fast start and a strong finish to their group campaign. They start with a trip to Antrim. Win that and they'll be in pole position with the Round 5 home tie against Carlow the next toughest, on paper. They've never beaten Carlow in the McDonagh Cup.

Fresh faces: Shane O'Brien used 29 different players in the League and only six of those started each match, so there was plenty of experimentation. Ten of the panel were involved in the U-21 championship defeat of Kilkenny in 2016 so it's less a revolving door than a committed group gaining valuable experience each year.

Kids are alright: Goalkeeper Brian McHugh and Josh Coll, both U-20 championship players in 2019, featured in the League this year with the impressive Coll starting against Tipperary and scoring 0-2 as a sub in the battling defeat to Limerick.

Sideline smarts: Shane O'Brien, last year's coach, was a relatively surprising choice to replace Joe Quaid. He jumped in at the deep end in Division 1 but Westmeath were competitive against Waterford, Limerick and Cork, outscoring Cork 1-13 to 3-5 from the 20th minute in terrible conditions, the sort they could experience in the coming weeks.

Dalo’s verdict:

I’d make them favourites. Shane O’Brien has stepped up and assembled a stellar team around him. While Davy Glennon is a massive signing at this level and might just give them the edge to win it. Will be desperate to atone for final disappointment last year.