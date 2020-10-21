Watch: Aussie Rules players fitter than GAA but not more skilful - Ciarán Sheehan  

Sheehan also spoke about the knee injury that has ruled him out of the Cork panel for the upcoming All-Ireland championship campaign.

And he didn't rule out a swift comeback if the injury healed faster than expected.

"It's not looking likely this year., with the nature of this year and the shortness of the season.

"I had minor surgery a couple of weeks ago. Unfortunately, that will rule me out for the best of two months, so in order to get it right and be back in shape for next year, I came to the decision that I'd just manage it for now.

"I'm not ruling it out completely. If it was to improve in three or four or five weeks, a lot quicker than expected, I'd have to think about it. But at the moment I'm at the stage of ruling it for the year."

