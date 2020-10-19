Michael Quinlivan finding it hard to block out 'outside noise' of Championship uncertainty

Returning Tipperary footballer Michael Quinlivan admits it is difficult to block out the uncertainty surrounding the playing of the All-Ireland Championship.

Quinlivan said total focus is a given when arriving in the gate to training each Wednesday and Friday, but the “outside noise” regarding the likelihood or not of a championship being run-off in the coming months isn’t easy to switch off.

Even if the Government gives the green light on Monday for inter-county competitions to continue, there’s every chance the plug could be pulled at some point next month if case numbers and hospital admissions continue to rise.

“I think everyone when they are here is very focused, it can be hard sometimes to block out the noise that is coming from outside,” said Quinlivan.

“If we have training, we will turn up and train, and we'll leave everything else to the people outside of that. As players, it can be hard to do that sometimes when you don't know where you stand. For the meantime, we'll continue to do what we are doing and keep turning up on a Wednesday and a Friday night until we are told differently.”

The 2016 All-Star accepts there are pros and cons to continuing with inter-county competitions, but did emphasise the welcome distraction games would provide to the GAA community throughout the winter.

“For people at home, the weekends can be a long, dreary ould time. If they have a few games to watch - as long as it is done in the right circumstances and the people are safe - then I think it is worthwhile.

“It is going to be a long winter. If GAA people have games to look forward to at the weekend, they'll be all the better for it.”

Despite the Tipperary football camp doing everything possible to make theirs as safe an environment as possible, the 27-year-old is not sure if stringent adherence to the protocols handed down by Croke Park will be enough to save the remainder of the season.

“Everyone in the panel has spent the whole club summer adhering to the same protocols. The players are well used to them, and extra ones have been put in place now, as well. We follow everything to the book in that regard. We will continue to do that. Hopefully, it is enough to keep us going. If it is not, it's not. We'll be okay with that, as well.”

Sunday’s Division 3 league win at home to Offaly was Quinlivan’s first game for Tipperary in just over 16 months. The plan had been to skip the 2020 season to go and see a bit of the world. A global pandemic quickly put paid to his travel itinerary.

“That's my first game since the defeat to Down in June of last year. Glad to be back. Last year was a bit of an up and down year. I spent most of the year injured, or half-injured. So it is nice to be able to finish out a game fully.

“But it is an even bigger thing for us to get the victory. I thought when it came down to it, we managed the game really well. For that 10-minute period in the second half when we were down to 14, that's when we stood up.

“We managed to keep the ball, were really patient, trusted each other to keep moving the ball, and then had a couple of brilliant scores out of Liam Boland and Liam Casey kicked a brilliant point, as well. That impact we got off the bench, as well, made a huge difference.

"If next weekend’s game goes ahead, we'll be going up to Carrick-on-Shannon [to face Leitrim] and we’ll be raring to go. They had their own problems over the last couple of days. That's probably going to be hanging over this week, as well.”

Although there are many permutations at play concerning the Division 3 relegation battle, the bottom line is that a draw or win for Tipperary will be sufficient to keep them up.