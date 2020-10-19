James Horan now unsure if All-Ireland Championship will go ahead

Mayo manager James Horan was confident there would be a championship up to a few days ago but admits he is not so sure now.

And after watching his side score their biggest league win over arch-rivals Galway since 1952 with a 3-23 to 0-17 victory in Tuam, Horan and Mayo fans will hope that the season continues into the winter.

But Horan warned that players and their families needed to be considered and pointed out that there is a big difference between them and professional players who are operating in bubbles.

“It is so hard to know. I don’t know if GAA live in bubbles, they are all going home to families and going to work in the morning. It’s a bit different to professional teams.

“I genuinely don’t know. I was confident up to a few days ago. The players are providing a lot of entertainment out there but we need to think of the players as well, their families and loved ones. So whatever the advice is tomorrow we will go with it.

“We have broken it down. We are not worried about things we can’t control. We will send out a message tonight to the players that we will have training on Tuesday and hopefully that training will go ahead. If we get there and we have training we will try make it as good as we can and plan for the next one. It’s that simple, that’s where we are at the moment.”

Horan said that if the championship is suspended, he can’t see the merit of staging it in January or into 2021.

“What does that do to next year? Do we have two championships next year, and all that goes with it? It’s so hard to know. We have trained since we were back after the clubs and we are taking it one session at a time. If there is a game at the weekend great, if not we move on.”

Galway manager Padraic Joyce said that the country really needs a GAA championship but it can only go ahead if it is safe for people.

“I think there will be games. I think the GAA is needed in the country. I have said it before, it might give people a lift, they won’t get it in Galway after that performance.

“But I think GAA has a huge part to play in society. I think sport for the winter needs the GAA to be played to be honest.”

But Joyce remarked that with his side down by 2-17 to 0-7 at half-time after being steamrolled by a rampant Mayo side, he was nearly wishing a halt would be called.

“I was hoping at half-time there would be no more matches. It was probably the most embarrassing day of my career,” he said.

And asked if he had got feedback from Jim McGuinness working with the squad, Joyce reckoned they might have to go further afield for help.

“Jim will have the phone knocked off if we try to contact him. If he’s available we’ll take him but we’ll have a word with the Pope too if he can come up with it,” he quipped.