Tyrone mourn shock death of former All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Jonathan Curran

Sun, 18 Oct, 2020 - 16:29
Colm O’Connor

Former All-Ireland winning Tyrone goalkeeper Jonathan Curran has died. He was 33.

It is understood that he felt unwell at home this morning and was rushed to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Curran won three Ulster SFC medals and was the Red Hand sub keeper for the 2008 All-Ireland title win. 

He left Mickey Harte's panel four years later citing family commitments.

"We're all shocked by it," Tyrone boss Harte told TG4 before today's Allianz Football League clash with Donegal. "It was five years ago, we played a league game in Omagh and we had to call on Johnny to stand in. He did it without a whimper. He was on our panel for a number of years. Really energetic, enthusiastic, a lovely lad. I'm just so sorry for him and his family. That's what matters most: The Family. They're the people that will have to live with this for the rest of their lives; the rest of us will be shocked today but the shock will pass on and they'll live with the the rest of their lives. We give our prayers and thoughts to them."

The Dungannon based hairdresser is survived by his wife Clodagh and  sons, Darsái and Neasan along with his parents Anthony and Alicia and his siblings Louise and Stephen.

"This morning we all received the shocking and devastating news that our friend and former player Johnny Curran passed away suddenly at the age of 33," Curran's club, Coalisland Na Fianna, wrote on Facebook. "Words cannot describe the hurt and pain we are all feeling for Johnny's family, partner Clodagh and two boys, Neasán and Darsái. Johnny was a great friend both on and off the field."

A minute's silence was observed before the start of today's Allianz Football League tie between Donegal and Tyrone as a mark of respect to the Coalisland clubman.

