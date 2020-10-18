Superb Mayo humble Galway, rekindle survival hopes

Allianz FL Division 1: Mayo 3-23 Galway 0-17

Mayo produced a remarkable performance to trounce arch rivals Galway by 15 points in Tuam Stadium on Sunday to rekindle their survival hopes in Division 1.

By half-time Mayo had scored more than in any of their five league games earlier in the season and they didn’t take their foot off the pedal after the restart.

Mayo, with the breeze, led by 1-5 to 0-1 after just twelve minutes with Mark Moran crowning his debut with a well-worked goal.

Galway, who lost Damien Comer and Johnny Duane to early injuries, responded with two points from Paul Conroy and one from Rob Finnerty to cut the gap to four, but it was all Mayo after that.

A point from Tomy Conroy increased their lead to 1-9 to 0-5 after 21 minutes and while Finnerty tacked on two frees from Finnerty, Mayo turned the screw in the closing eleven minutes of the opening half when they hit 1-7 without reply.

Wing-back Paddy Durcan went forward to finish off another flowing move with a low shot to the net and four points from Cillian O’Connor and one apiece from Aidan O’Shea and Conroy sent James Horan’s men leading by 16 points at the break.

Galway tried to rally after the restart and while they outscored Mayo by 0-6 to 0-3, they did not look like getting in for a goal to ignite a comeback.

Instead, it was Mayo who struck for another goal when Moran delivered a ball from the left for Conor Loftus to collect ahead of Galway goalkeeper Connor Gleeson and drill low to the net to lead by 3-20 to 0-20 at the water break and they cantered home to an astonishing win.

Scorers for Mayo: C O’Connor (0-10, 8f), M Moran (1-2), C Loftus (1-2, 1m), P Durcan (1-2), A O’Shea (0-3), T Conroy (0-3), S Coen (0-1, 1m).

Scorers for Galway: R Finnerty (0-7, 6f), P Conroy (0-3), L Silke (0-2), G O’Donnell, C McDaid, A Varley, C D’Arcy, M Barrett (0-1 each).

MAYO: D Clarke; O Mullin, D McBrien, L Keegan; P Durcan, S Coen, E McLaughlin; M Ruane, C Loftus; F McDonagh, M Moran, D O’Connor; T Conroy, A O’Shea, C O’Connor.

Subs: B Walsh for McDonagh (45), P O’Hora for McBrien (51), R O’Donoghue for D O’Connor (55), D Coen for C O’Connor (55), J Flynn for Ruane (64).

GALWAY: C Gleeson; C Campbell, S A Ó Ceallaigh, J Heaney; L Silke, J Duane, C McDaid; C D’Arcy, J Maher; E Brannigan, D Comer, J Leonard; R Finnerty, P Conroy, I Burke.

Subs: M Daly for Comer (4), G O’Donnell for Duane (10), A Varley for Brannigan (29), T Flynn for Maher (half-time), M Barrett for D’Arcy (57).

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois)