Rock inks his name in history as Dubs down Meath

Allianz FL Division One

Dublin 1-20

Meath 0-19

Brendan O'Brien, Parnell Park

A night to remember in Donnycarney for Dean Rock, not just because he punched out 1-8 in this NFL Division One defeat of Meath but for the fifth minute goal that made him Dublin's highest scorer of all time.

That opportunistic effort took the Ballymum forward a single point beyond Jimmy Keaveney in the county's list of marksmen and his contribution was badly needed on a night when the hosts looked rusty for long spells and slick in others.

This was Dublin's first league game in Parnell Park in ten years while Stephen Cluxton's appearance, his first this calendar year, brought to 20 the number of seasons he has been keeping station as the last line of defence.

And he was needed on a night that was very nearly all about Meath.

Dublin found a high gear at the start, up 1-4 to 0-2 within ten minutes, but the goal owed chiefly to a sloppy kick-out that was intercepted and worked back to the danger area by Paddy Small and Rock. The latter finished to an empty net.

Meath kept plugging away but Dublin began to engineer some space on the scoreboard. Ciaran Kilkenny was causing havoc all over the forward line. Rock was enjoying a particularly fruitful first quarter and Paddy Small began to make serious inroads.

There was seven between them by the 21st minute but the visitors were working into a groove and they finished the half so much stronger with Cillian O'Sullivan stitching some things together and Thomas O'Reilly banging over four frees.

They were only three adrift at the break and within one just eight minutes after it when Shane Walsh landed his fourth of the evening from play. Game on. Meath were all over Dublin and this at a point in the game where the All-Ireland champions routinely burn pursuers off.

The Meath tackling and general work rate was sensational and at both ends of the pitch. Its intensity matched and, no doubt, in part due to the vocal support from the sidelines where every member of management and support staff were pouring forth. But it wasn't to be.

Cluxton denied Cathal Hickey a goal in a one-on-one on the brink of half-time and the veteran keeper rushed up to deny O'Reilly any space or time eleven minutes after the restart with the result that the attacker could only find the side-netting.

Fortune went against them again with 20 minutes to go when John Small cannoned into an open Brian Menton after the latter let loose with a shot. Meath got the free and a point from it but Small somehow escaped any censure when already on a yellow.

Dublin, while far from their best, found their way home from there with all the nous that so many trophies and seasons together bring. A superb game given the yawning gap since their last respective efforts and Meath have maybe more

reason to be happy than their betters on the night.

Scorers for Dublin: D Rock (1-8, 0-5 frees); C O'Callaghan and C Kilkenny (both 0-4); P Small and B Fenton (both 0-2).

Scorers for Meath: T O'Reilly (0-6 frees); S Walsh (0-4); C O'Sullivan (0-3, 0-2 frees): J Morris (0-2); E Harkin, B Conlon, B Menton and J Conlon (all 0-1).

DUBLIN: S Cluxton; M Fitzsimons, D Byrne, C Murphy; J Cooper, J Small, R McDaid; B Fenton, E O Conghaile; N Scully, C Kilkenny, E Lowndes; P Small, C O'Callaghan, D Rock.

Subs: E Murchan for Cooper (46); B Howard for O Conghaile (49); C O'Sullivan for J Small (53); A Byrne for P Small (63); S Bugler for Lowndes (70).

MEATH: M Brennan; D Toner, J McEntee, E Harkin; C Hickey, G McCoy, D Keogan; B Menton, R Jones; S McEntee, J Scully, E Devine; S Walsh, C O'Sullivan, T O'Reilly.

Subs: J Morris for Devine (31); B Conlon for McCoy (40); D Campion for Scully (54); J Conlon for Walsh (60); D Lenihan for O'Reilly (66).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).