Accepting it was okay to feel down was Hannah Looney's starting point in journey out of mental health hole

Hannah Looney is one of the five Cork dual players at the centre of a fixtures storm for the past fortnight.

But the onfield clashes still facing her and her teammates next month is not the starting point for our conversation, rather we rewind to this time 12 months ago when the 23-year-old chemical engineer began to realise something was amiss with herself.

After finishing her final year exams at the beginning of last summer, Looney threw herself head first into Cork’s All-Ireland championship campaigns in both camogie and ladies football.

Neither ended as she would have liked and when the hamster wheel slowed as summer, sport, and college life faded into the rearview mirror, “everything just started caving in a bit”.

Her mental health, she admits, was in a poor state.

“I felt I was in a bit of a rut, in a hole, and I kept digging down further and further,” Looney recalls.

“It got to a stage where I wasn't seeing the life in things I normally would, like going out with friends. That seemed to bring more anxiety than good. All the things that normally brought joy into my life weren't enjoyed as much.

“When I look back, it was probably going on a lot longer than I realised. All through college, it was a lot easier to be with your friends, have the craic, ignore your problems by going out socialising and just being lucky enough to be in an environment where I had people around me the whole time.

“Probably this time last year, I was back on my own and didn't really like it. I didn't really know what to do. People would get onto me to socialise and I would think, 'oh great’, but then I couldn't enjoy that environment for some reason. I just felt pretty anxious around people.

“I didn't suffer any extremes with my mental health, but that's probably important to note, as well, that that's when extremes can come along is when people don't address it in the early stages.”

Looney turned a corner when opening up to those closest to her and this was followed by a text to the WGPA who provided the four-time All-Ireland camogie winner with a counselling service. Accepting that it was okay to feel down in the dumps was the starting point in the journey back to her old and happier self.

“These trained people can approach things differently and it is nice to let out everything to someone who doesn't necessarily know you well and has no judgement. A lot of it too would have been resolved for me from having deeper conversations with friends and family.

“Finding what worked for me was important. During Covid, I was able to realise when my mental health isn't too good and go back to the tools that helped in the first instance.”

Getting back inside the whitewash post lockdown has also been a massive help.

Her hope is inter-county competitions will safely proceed in the coming weeks and while relieved Cork’s camogie game against Galway has been pushed back from November 7 to 8, thus avoiding a clash with the county’s ladies footballers, she is concerned the potential clashes on November 14 and the weekend of November 28/29 will not be addressed until much closer to the time.

Looney was particularly scathing in her criticism of the LGFA who she believes has done next to nothing to help the plight of the dual player. She is adamant that if a clash arises on either of the two aforementioned dates, it should be the LGFA who move their game.

“The LGFA needs to step up and take some onus. From what I have experienced at the moment, they have no regard for the dual player. It is just really disappointing at this stage the LGFA approach to the fixture clashes.”