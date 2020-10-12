Cork boss Ronan McCarthy must plan without injured trio 

Injury means Cork footballers Ciaran Sheehan, Tomás Clancy, and Kevin Crowley will play no part in the remainder of the inter-county season.

Sheehan, who only rejoined the Cork set-up earlier this year after returning from Australia, recently underwent knee surgery, a “minor procedure” that will keep him sidelined for the rest of 2020.

Kevin Crowley will also require surgery, according to manager Ronan McCarthy, after the Millstreet defender suffered yet another shoulder injury set-back. Crowley missed the majority of the 2019 season because of a shoulder problem and then fractured his shoulder during the league win over Down back in February.

As for Tomás Clancy, his 2020 season came to an end when tearing his calf and damaging his Achilles tendon during Fermoy's Cork SAFC game against Bandon at the beginning of September.

The Cork footballers are already planning without half-back Liam O’Donovan who tore his cruciate ligament earlier this year.

Sean Powter is an injury concern, with McCarthy admitting that the Douglas clubman “has just started back running” following a recent hamstring knock. Sean White also had problems of late with his hamstring, but he is to return training this week.

Said McCarthy of Ciaran Sheehan’s season-ending knee injury: “Ciarán was trying to manage a knee issue and was doing it. But what happens is you get to a point where you are only playing bits and pieces of matches, you are only training, maybe, a quarter of the time and at some stage you have to make a call on it.

"We made the call and he is happy with the procedure. Hopefully, we will have him ready for the new season, if that ever happens.”

Among those called up to the panel for the truncated inter-county season include Niall Hartnett (Douglas), Jack McCarthy (Carrigaline), Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s), Daniel O'Mahony (Knocknagree), and Gavin Creedon (Kilshannig).

Cork recommence their Division 3 League campaign at home to Louth this Saturday (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm). A win will see Cork promoted. McCarthy does not believe promotion will count for much, given speculation the 2021 League will be restructured because of Covid-19.

“I'm not sure what difference it will make. If there is a league [next year], the restructure of the league may be necessary, to regionalise it and all that. So at one point, [promotion] was probably very important from the tier two aspect, and being involved in the tier one championship. Now, I'm not so sure.

"Depending on how things progress with Covid, there may be a restructuring necessary anyway.”