Fermanagh will fulfil fixtures despite Covid cases, former boss Peter Canavan predicts

Former Fermanagh manager Peter Canavan reckons the Erne County will fulfill their upcoming Allianz League fixtures despite currently being unable to train or meet collectively.

A Fermanagh statement has confirmed that "a number of players within the Fermanagh senior football panel have returned positive tests for Covid-19".

And with local officials noting a general "spike in Covid-19 cases within the county", they've opted to suspend all GAA activities "until further notice".

It leaves Fermanagh's preparations for Sunday week's Division 2 football league tie against Clare in tatters with uncertainty now over whether they will be able to take part.

Ryan McMenamin's side, currently bottom of the table, are also scheduled to play Laois on Saturday, October 24 - two significant games in the overall relegation battle.

But speaking at today's launch of Sky Sports' coverage of the GAA championships, Tyrone great and ex-Fermanagh boss Canavan said he's confident the county will be involved in all games.

"If they've a big enough panel, I think they're going to have to go ahead," said Canavan, eyeing Fermanagh's date with Clare on Sunday week in Ennis.

"I'm not too sure of the numbers, is it five or six players they're down at the minute? I think so. But you could have five or six players out through injury anyway, out through suspension.

"I think county managers are going to have to expect that there's going to be (players unavailable). I know in Tyrone, maybe there were one or two players isolating. I don't think there were any players in county Down that were affected. Obviously, in Armagh there were five or six and they were forced to stop their training.

"Look, it's far from ideal but with whatever players they have I still expect that they're going to be participating in the National League."

Schoolteacher Canavan, a two-time All-Ireland winner with Tyrone, highlighted third level colleges as a potential area of concern around the spread of the Covid-19 virus in Ulster.

"I know up here that the GAA and the county finals have been getting a fair bit of flack regarding the amount of coronavirus cases that have resulted on the back of that but as far as I'm aware, the issue in Fermanagh has arose from lads coming back from college, coming back from Belfast," he said.

"I think a lot of people are ignoring, or maybe it's going unnoticed, that a serious amount of cases have arose and have stemmed from students coming back from college. It's crazy, I know in most cases it's blended...the universities are undertaking blended learning or remote learning but there's still one in particular that appear to be adamant and are sticking to face-to-face learning and there's a lot of students going up to Belfast, staying up there and coming down at the weekends again," he said.

"The cases up around Belfast and the university area are very high as well, so as well as the issues arising out of county finals, the issue of students up in university needs to be looked at as well and that's out of the GAA's hands of course."

