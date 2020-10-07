Sky Sports working on fake crowd noise for GAA but no decision yet

Sky Sports have not made a final decision on whether they will use fake crowd noise when broadcasting live GAA matches this winter.

If the current Level 3 restrictions remain in place throughout the All-Ireland hurling and football championship, then all games will be played behind closed doors.

Sky Sports used simulated cheers when the Premier League returned at the beginning of summer but it has yet to be decided if such fake crowd noise will be employed at GAA stadia in the coming weeks.

“I guess we should start off by saying GAA is very different from a sport like Premiership football. I am sure everyone is well aware and it has been quite well documented that EA Sports had been recording lots of our Premier League football matches for a few years and there was a bank of sound that we were able to go back and get from them and then obviously work through into our live broadcast, which does take a lot of work, " said Georgie Faulkner, Sky's director of Multi sports.

"We don't have that for GAA so there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes to see if we can get to the right point.

“We found our customers, our sports fans, have really enjoyed the augmented sound, as we call it. That isn't true for every sport. Boxing is one where we know fans have preferred to hear the punches, hear the corners between rounds and hear what they are saying to each other.

"We are very conscious of things being authentic and getting it right. We are working furiously behind the scenes and working through the technical piece, the resource piece, as well, but we are working hard to find a solution.”

Sky Sports today announced its lineup for its live coverage of the GAA championship, which will begin with Dublin v Laois in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship on October 24th.

The punditry team will include Kieran Donaghy, Peter Canavan, Jamesie O’Connor, JJ Delaney and Ollie Canning, while Nicky English, Mike Finnerty and Paul Earley will provide co-commentary.

Gráinne McElwain will join Brian Carney as co-host.

Sky Sports will broadcast 14 live GAA fixtures in both football and hurling, with all games free to air on its Sky Sports Mix channel.