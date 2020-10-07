Danny Sutcliffe: Dublin's date with Laois should be fixed for Croke Park 

Dublin hurling captain Danny Sutcliffe reckons the 'safe option' would be to pencil in Croke Park for their Leinster championship clash with Laois.

Whilst Munster, Ulster and Connacht have confirmed times and venues for the upcoming provincial championships, the Leinster Council hasn't yet nailed down its venues.

Dublin are scheduled to play Laois in the Leinster quarter-finals on Saturday, October 24 at 6pm.

Croke Park hasn't always been a happy hunting ground for the Dublin hurlers though former All-Star forward Sutcliffe believes it would make sense given the current Covid-19 concerns.

"I'm just thinking primarily from a safety point of view, there's two dressing-rooms at either side of Croke Park that would cater for the teams," said Sutcliffe.

"That would give you access to much more space with the two dressing-rooms on either side. That's why I think Croke Park would work.

"Each team would have two dressing-rooms under the Hogan and two dressing-rooms under the Cusack to prepare, so everyone would have a decent bit of space and nobody is under pressure.

"We have family members at home depending on us to adhere to guidelines so I think that's why Croke Park would work."

Wexford are scheduled to play Galway in a Leinster hurling semi-final the following Saturday at 6.15pm though, again, no venue has been confirmed.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald has appealed to the Leinster Council to play the game at Croke Park in the day-time though Sutcliffe said he's not concerned about playing under lights.

"It doesn't bother me at all whether it's under lights or not," said the St Judes man. "It would be unusual obviously and I understand his (Fitzgerald's) point, Championship games are normally in good weather in the day-time but it's like anything, you have to make concessions with the current situation so if it's Saturday night under lights we'll take that no problem."

Sutcliffe could yet be joined in the Dublin attack by ex-captain Chris Crummey, Sean Moran or Eoghan O'Donnell, all experienced defenders, having featured in attack for their clubs in the recent Dublin championship.

"I'm sure that's an option if they played there and had a good club championship, they will consider it," he said.

