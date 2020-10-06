Camogie chiefs confirm that all games are suspended

Camogie chiefs have this morning confirmed that all club games, ​at all levels, have been suspended with immediate effect ​and until further notice. The announcement follows a meeting of the Association's Ard Chomhairle on Monday night.

The move follows the decisions made yesterday by both the GAA and the LGFA to halt all matches in all ages and all grades across the island. Club social centres and bars are also to close.

A Camogie spokesperson explained that 'the decision has been taken in the interest of public safety' given concerns over the rising number of cases of COVID-19 across the country.

The spokesperson added that: "training will continue to be permitted as per the guidelines outlined for the relevant levels in the Government's National Framework for Living with COVID-19 and relevant guidelines in the six counties. The Camogie Association will continue to monitor the situation in the ​coming days and weeks, regarding changes in government guidelines, before liaising with our units accordingly. The Camogie Association would also like to acknowledge all of those Units who have worked diligently in complying with the public health advice around the staging of our games and training sessions since activity resumed."

Semi-finals in three grades were played in Munster last weekend and the senior final between Tipperary’s Drom & Inch and Clare’s Inagh/Kilnamona had been fixed for Sunday.