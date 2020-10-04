Relief the over-riding emotion for Fergal Ryan as Blackrock bridge 18-year gap

Victorious Blackrock manager Fergal Ryan admits he would be considering his future in the role had they not claimed the Seán Óg Murphy Cup.

In his fifth season at the helm, the 1999 All-Ireland SHC winner had begun to worry he might have outstayed his welcome as the Rockies aimed for a first senior title since 2002.

Asked if his overriding feeling upon the final whistle was relief, he nodded: “Certainly relief. Oh my God, relief. It could have gone either way at the end of normal time but definitely relief. Me being involved five years, I was probably questioning if they had enough listening to my voice if we didn’t get over the line. Ah, they might have me for another year!”

After going to extra-time for the second weekend in a row, Ryan wasn’t worried about fatigue. In fact, he was delighted when Alan Connolly sent over the equalising free just when it appeared Patrick Horgan had cultivated a winning point for Glen Rovers.

“It looked again like the UCC game in that it was going away a little bit away from us and I was saying, ‘Please give us something’. I think it was Alan Connolly who stood up and took a free and got us in extra-time. I was quite happy that we were going into extra-time.”

And if they didn’t take advantage of the wind in the first half of normal time, Blackrock more than made up for it when they again had it at their backs in the opening extra-time period.

“We had a run in the first period of extra-time. It was fantastic, it gave us that cushion in the second period even though Patrick Horgan got that penalty. There was another point or two but we kept that cushion and it was really Robbie’s (Cotter) goal that gave us that breathing space in the end.”

With the strength of the wind, it didn’t appear Blackrock’s five-point lead at half-time in normal time was sufficient but Ryan wasn’t worried. “We weren’t panicking at any stage and that’s a good thing about this team. They have been together with me for five years, with the lads in the backroom team for a couple of years. We just didn’t panic. It was a fantastic return from the subs.”

Ryan revealed referee Cathal McAllister apologised for not awarding Connolly an obvious free in the first half of normal time. “Alan looked dangerous throughout the game. I know I went a bit crazy. He told me the whistle fell out of his mouth and he told me the linesman can’t call a free. He apologised and he had to let the game go on, which was fine. I suppose the decisions even themselves out.”

And of course Ryan would love to have a shot at the Munster club senior hurling championship if the opportunity is going. He would relish lining up alongside Ballygunner, Kiladangan, Kilmoyley, Na Piarsaigh and Sixmilebridge for provincial honours.

“Absolutely. Look, Cork clubs haven’t been too successful in that arena of late but if they were going to run it in January or February it would be absolutely fantastic. The good thing is they are no superstars in that team. They’re all at a good level. Mike (O’Halloran) is the only one on the Cork panel. If they do it (a Munster club SHC) fantastic but we’re going to enjoy the next couple of days.”