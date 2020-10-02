Bishopstown GAA mourn the passing of 'inspiration' Kevin Driscoll

Kevin, who was a selector with the Bishopstown senior footballers this season and gave many, many years service to the club
Kevin Driscoll at home with the family pet Bobby in Farranlea park, Cork for an interview with the Irish Examiner earlier this year. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Fri, 02 Oct, 2020 - 20:59
Eoghan Cormican

Bishopstown GAA are in mourning following the passing of club stalwart Kevin Driscoll.

Kevin, who was a selector with the Bishopstown senior footballers this season and gave many, many years service to the club, passed away following a short battle with cancer.

The club have said that Dricky, as he was more fondly known, “was an inspiration to us all in so many ways”.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner at the end of May, Kevin detailed the cystic fibrosis diagnosis he received as a child, spending eight days on life support in 2006 after a bleed on his lungs, being called for a lung transplant two years later, and how, through all of this, the Bishopstown club was a never-ending source of support and, more pertinently, the one place outside the home where he felt most at ease.

“People didn't take any notice of you up in the club. You were still Dricky, still one of the lads. It wasn't a case of ,‘oh look at him with the oxygen tank’. I could still go up to the bar, still go to matches. I went to executive meetings and you'd still have a couple of barneys inside there, but that's the way I wanted it."

The club, in honour of Driscoll, raised over €23k for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland earlier this year.

Kevin Driscoll is survived by his wife, Maria, his mother, Betty, and his brothers, Brendan and Peter.

