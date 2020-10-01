No hand shakes and muted celebrations: The Championship in the age of Covid

Donegal manager Declan Bonner shakes hands with his Kerry counterpart Peter Keane after their sides played out a thrilling Championship clash last year. Such an embrace will not be seen in 2020. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Thursday, October 01, 2020 - 15:36 PM
John Fogarty

The GAA have asked teams to refrain from celebrating and commiserating involving close physical contact following games.

The coronavirus regulations memo from director general Tom Ryan to units today also advises that team photographs not be taken unless the players are in a seated area “conforming to social distancing”.

It is also hoped that players do not shake hands with other players and personnel while huddles are actively discouraged before, during and after games.

Players are also expected to social distance from broadcasters if and when being interviewed, refrain from swapping shirts, avoid congregating in indoor areas or passing through pitchside tunnels at the same time as opponents as well as following public health advice in relation to personal hygiene and etiquette.

Ryan’s circular concludes: “These guidelines should be discussed with all teams who are still involved in competitions.

"We appreciate the challenges some of these restrictions pose but as public health measures and as part of GAA efforts to tackle the spread of the virus, compliance is crucial.”

Fifteen senior finals are down for decision across the country this weekend.

