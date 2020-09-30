Eimear Ryan: Club players have warmed up to the sight of ourselves on screen

There has been an odd sort of glamour to this strange, foreshortened GAA season. Out from the shadow of the inter-county championships, club games are firing the popular imagination.
The water break now facilitates talk of the ‘quarters’ in a game, giving post-match analysis a distinctly American flavour. And because of live-streaming, many club players are now, perhaps for the first time, able to watch themselves play.
Inniscarra, in their fifth county final on the trot, were explosive from the get-go. Courceys found themselves five points behind after just 12 minutes, but in a plot twist, Iniscarra wouldn’t score again until the 28th minute.
Inniscarra came out with defiance and determination in the second half, but after a brilliant opening long-range point from Joanne Casey, it was a frustrating period for them, as chances dropped short or drifted wide.
Seven minutes into the second half, Fiona Keating once again reacted calmly when her first shot was saved by Sheila Walsh to slot away the rebound. Her ghost-like ability to float unnoticed through on goal was one of the game’s highlights, and saw her complete a hat-trick by the 41st minute.