Cork's Premier MFC final between Douglas and Ó Sé's Glanmire to be shown live by Examiner Sport

DOUGLAS chasing back-to-back titles – but standing in their way is Kerry legend Tomas Ó Sé and his Glanmire minors who’ve already beaten the reigning champions this summer.

Rebel Og’s Premier Minor Football Championship final is beautifully teed up for a cracker this Wednesday night – and again, Examiner Sport will be there to cover all the action live from Páirc Ui Rinn.

Both sides came through the difficult side of the draw, seeing off Nemo Rangers and Ballincollig along the way. Glanmire beat Douglas in the opening group game at the end of July but the defending champions – with four members of Cork’s All-Ireland winning minor team from a year ago – rebounded impressively with wins over Nemo and a superb display to wallop Ballincollig.

Glanmire lost to Ballincollig in the same group but recovered well and saw off Ibane Gaels in the semi final in Clonakilty last week. Douglas, meanwhile, did enough to get the better of Inniscarra in the other semi, 1-10 to 0-8.

It’s Ó Se’s first foray into the role of bainisteoir, and he admits he’s thoroughly enjoyed the experience, even with the complication of juggling two codes at minor level between Glanmire and Sarsfields.

Douglas is another dual club which hasn’t always managed to feed through outstanding under age talent to the senior grade, where championship success continues to elude them. But there’s an exciting crop of talent at manager, Eddie Murphy’s disposal, and their scintillating display in the win over Ballincollig underlined the depth of quality at his disposal.

Eoghan Nash, Shane Aherne, Alan O’Hare, Conor O’Donovan and Aaron Sheehy will provide a serious attacking threat for Douglas – but from Cork minor keeper and Douglas skipper Cian O’Leary out, they are a formidable outfit.

However, Glanmire have the advantage of getting one over on Douglas already in this campaign, and won’t be a bit shy about adopting the same front-foot attitude they showed in that victory. They will be missing injured full back Jake Bowen but a couple of their forwards have big game experience already with the Sars senior hurlers and they will look to the likes of Daragh Murray, skipper David Lynch, Ben Nodwell, Daniel Hogan and Cathal McCarthy to cause Douglas plenty of issues. The referee for the game is Brian Coniry.

Coverage with lead commentator Colm O’Connor will kick off on the Irish Examiner website from 6.45, when he will be joined by The Echo’s Eamonn Murphy and Tony Leen, with the build-up featuring interviews with O Se and his Douglas counterpart, Eddie Murphy.