City crown for Brian Dillons who end Passage's double dream

Brian Dillons 2-16

Passage 1-17

Olan Allen, Ballinlough

City Division JAFC final

Holders Brian Dillons were put to the pin of their collar to retain their Sports Turf Solutions Seandún JAHC title after a thrilling final at Ballinlough on Subday.

It was the experience of Brian Dillons that told over the hour as they denied Passage an unique hurling and football double.

In an evenly contested opening quarter, two goals from Andrew Murphy before half time looked like Dillons would have an easy win as they led 2-11 to 0-9.

But Passage came storming back on the restart with Cian McCarthy leading the way hit a stunning 1-7

The goal came twelve minutes from time when Graham Carroll set up McCarthy to leave three between them

But late points from Darragh Rodgers and John Horgan proved to be crucial as Dillons held on for victory.

Scorers for Brian Dillons: A Murphy 2-0, J Horgan 0-7 (0-2f), D Rodgers 0-4, C McCarthy 0-2, R Murphy 0-1f, D McCormick, T Lawrence 0-1 each.

Scorers for Passage: C McCarthy 1-9 (0-8f, 0-1 65), T O’Neill 0-3, G Carroll, N McCarthy, A Kidney, R Harrington, S Harrington 0-1 each.

BRIAN DILLONS: D Hourihane; J Noonan, D Brosnan, D O’Donoghue; D Cremin, M White, K McCormick; R Murphy, D McCormick; T Lawrence, D Rodgers, C McCarthy; J Horgan, J Murphy, A Murphy.

Subs: C Brosnan for McCarthy (44), C McCarthy for J Murphy (58), K Mills for K McCormick (60).

PASSAGE: L Hanlon; R Cooney, K O’Flynn, A Kidney; Cathal McCarthy, R Carroll, S Harrington; R Harrington, G Carroll; S Howard, N McCarthy, S Coughlan; T O’Neill, Cian McCarthy, C Coughlan.

Subs: T Harrington for Howard (30 inj), E Murphy for O’Flynn (33), M Guinane for S Coughlan (35), T Millen for C Coughlan (66).

Referee: Paddy O’Sullivan (Bishopstown).