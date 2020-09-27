City crown for Brian Dillons who end Passage's double dream

City crown for Brian Dillons who end Passage's double dream
Sunday, September 27, 2020 - 20:32 PM
Olan Allen, Ballinlough

Brian Dillons 2-16

Passage 1-17

Olan Allen, Ballinlough

City Division JAFC final

Holders Brian Dillons were put to the pin of their collar to retain their Sports Turf Solutions Seandún JAHC title after a thrilling final at Ballinlough on Subday.

It was the experience of Brian Dillons that told over the hour as they denied Passage an unique hurling and football double.

In an evenly contested opening quarter, two goals from Andrew Murphy before half time looked like Dillons would have an easy win as they led 2-11 to 0-9.

But Passage came storming back on the restart with Cian McCarthy leading the way hit a stunning 1-7

The goal came twelve minutes from time when Graham Carroll set up McCarthy to leave three between them 

But late points from Darragh Rodgers and John Horgan proved to be crucial as Dillons held on for victory.

Scorers for Brian Dillons: A Murphy 2-0, J Horgan 0-7 (0-2f), D Rodgers 0-4, C McCarthy 0-2, R Murphy 0-1f, D McCormick, T Lawrence 0-1 each.

Scorers for Passage: C McCarthy 1-9 (0-8f, 0-1 65), T O’Neill 0-3, G Carroll, N McCarthy, A Kidney, R Harrington, S Harrington 0-1 each.

BRIAN DILLONS: D Hourihane; J Noonan, D Brosnan, D O’Donoghue; D Cremin, M White, K McCormick; R Murphy, D McCormick; T Lawrence, D Rodgers, C McCarthy; J Horgan, J Murphy, A Murphy.

Subs: C Brosnan for McCarthy (44), C McCarthy for J Murphy (58), K Mills for K McCormick (60).

PASSAGE: L Hanlon; R Cooney, K O’Flynn, A Kidney; Cathal McCarthy, R Carroll, S Harrington; R Harrington, G Carroll; S Howard, N McCarthy, S Coughlan; T O’Neill, Cian McCarthy, C Coughlan.

Subs: T Harrington for Howard (30 inj), E Murphy for O’Flynn (33), M Guinane for S Coughlan (35), T Millen for C Coughlan (66).

Referee: Paddy O’Sullivan (Bishopstown).

More in this section

Cork v Clare - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Christy Moorehouse hits 0-12 as Bray Emmets canter to Wicklow SHC crown
Paddy Small, James McCarthy and John Small lift the trophy 27/9/2020 Dean Rock leads the way as brilliant Ballymun Kickhams dismantle Ballyboden
Barry O'Driscoll lifts the trophy 27/10/2019 WATCH: Nemo Rangers put their Cork Premier SFC title on the line against Ballincollig

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices