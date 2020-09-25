Cork GAA previews and predictions: Blackrock arguably the most balanced side remaining in Premier SHC 

SATURDAY

Cork SAHC semi-final

Charleville v Kanturk, Mallow (C McAllister), 2pm

Kanturk twice marked Charleville’s card during the 2017 premier intermediate championship, but Charleville were only then starting out on their journey and have much matured in recent years. Kanturk have reached the semi-final stage in both hurling and football and while nothing beats winning, will there come a point when their busy schedule catches up with them? Kanturk have a potent blend of experience and emerging talent. For Charleville, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Danny O’Flynn, Jack O’Callaghan, and Andrew Cagney are important cogs in the wheel.

Verdict: Kanturk

Lower IHC semi-final

St Catherine’s v Russell Rovers, Killeagh (D Daly), 3pm

St Catherine’s, who won all three of their group games, haven’t played in four weeks, whereas Russell Rovers’ most recent outing — their quarter-final victory over Milford — was just a fortnight ago. Will that be a factor? Josh Beausang and Brian Hartnett, as ever, carry Russell Rovers’ scoring threat.

Verdict: Russell Rovers

Cork PIFC semi-final

Newmarket v Knocknagree, Kiskeam (P O’Driscoll), 4pm

From playing alongside one another last weekend in the colours of Duhallow, the footballers from Knocknagree and Newmarket find themselves in opposite corners of the ring. Fintan O’Connor’s return from injury in the past fortnight has significantly strengthened Knocknagree’s hand. Newmarket, managed by 11-time All-Ireland ladies football winner Deirdre O’Reilly, topped their group. Alan Ryan and Bart Daly are among their key players.

Verdict: Knocknagree

Cork Premier SHC semi-finals

Blackrock v UCC, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (J Larkin), 4pm. Live stream on irishexaminer.com/sport

Having dealt sufficiently with the threat of Douglas trio Shane Kingston, Brian Turnbull, and Alan Cadogan last time out, the Rockies defence is in for another testing afternoon. Kerry’s Shane Conway is dangerous from play and the placed ball, while Blarney’s Padraig Power will be full of confidence after hitting 3-2 for his club in last weekend’s premier intermediate semi-final. Tipperary’s Mark Kehoe didn’t start against Na Piarsaigh, but his involvement from the off here would be another sniper Blackrock have to police.

The Rockies are arguably the most balanced side remaining in the championship. Michael O’Halloran was lethal against Douglas, what was his first full game back after injury. And he should be stronger again after getting 60 minutes in the legs. Tadhg Deasy put forward a strong case for a starting berth when impressing off the bench during that quarter-final fixture.

Verdict: Blackrock

Glen Rovers v Erin’s Own, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (S Stokes), 7.30pm. Live stream on irishexaminer.com/sport

Is this bonus territory for Erin’s Own? Consider that manager Martin Bowen told this newspaper after their first-round defeat that their chief worry heading into the championship was losing their senior status. They could have easily lost their second and third group outings, but didn’t. and now here they are, an hour from the county final. There was so much in their quarter-final win to be admired. But fight and determination alone won’t be sufficient Saturday evening. They can’t rely solely on Robbie O’Flynn and the dead-ball accuracy of Eoghan Murphy to supply the scores.

Glen Rovers were none too pleased with having a four-week break foisted on them as some sort of non-reward for finishing the group stages as top seeds. Patrick Horgan tormented Erin’s Own on the last occasion these two clubs met in the championship — 2016 county final — and he remains the Glen forward requiring closest observation, Horgan striking 2-30 (0-22 from the placed ball) during the group stage. Dean Brosnan, Simon Kennefick, and Liam Coughlan are others who will keep the Erin’s Own rearguard busy.

Verdict:

Glen Rovers

SUNDAY

Premier SFC quarter-final

Nemo Rangers v Ballincollig, Páirc Uí Rinn (D Murnane), 7.30pm. Live stream on irishexaminer.com/sport

Originally scheduled for last weekend, this game was put back as a result of Covid-19 restrictions. Nemo eased through their group with Luke Connolly, Mark Cronin, and Paul Kerrigan in sparkling form in attack. Cork goalkeeper Micheál Aodh Martin, Kevin O’Donovan and Kieran Histon mean that scores at the other end are hard-earned. Ballincollig have won the last two games between the clubs, semi-finals in 2014 and 2016. Cian Dorgan and Darren Murphy lead the way in attack, where Pa Kelly still plays a role, while Seán Kiely and Ciarán O’Sullivan remain a strong midfield partnership. Liam Jennings is integral at full-back.

Verdict: Nemo Rangers

SAFC semi-final

Fermoy v Mallow, Glanworth (B Coniry), 3pm

Fermoy will be guided by Tomás Clancy, Ruairí O’Hagan, Brian O’Sullivan, Pádraig de Róiste and Martin Brennan, but Mallow — who beat Bandon last week in the quarter-finals — will pose a stiff challenge. Cian O’Riordan remains as influential a figure as ever in the Mallow attack, but they also benefit from the presence of Cork stars James Loughrey and Matthew Taylor, as well as Ryan Harkin and Eoin Stanton.

Verdict: Fermoy

SAHC semi-final

Fr O’Neill’s v Newcestown, Páirc Uí Rinn (M Maher), 1pm

Last year’s premier intermediate champions Fr O’Neill’s carried on their fine form into 2020 with three good wins in the group stage. Declan Dalton, Billy Dunne and Liam O’Driscoll all weighed in on the scoreboard, with Paudie Butler, Mark O’Keeffe and Joe Millerick giving a strong spine further back the field. Newcestown’s preparations have been hampered due to Covid and this is the first of two games in four days, with a Premier SFC clash against St Finbarr’s on Wednesday. They will look to Luke and Jack Meade, Tadgh Twomey, Colm Dinneen and Cian Healy.

Verdict: Fr O’Neills

SAHC relegation play-off

Kilworth v Killeagh, Ballynoe (C Lyons), 2pm

A game re-arranged due to Covid-19 concerns. Noel McNamara, Will Condon and Eoin Carey are likely to provide much of the Kilworth scoring output, while Killeagh will look to Eoghan Keniry, Ryan McCarthy and Gary Leahy.

Verdict: Kilworth

IAHC semi-finals

Éire Óg v Sarsfields, Blarney (I McCarthy), 2pm

A repeat of the group-stage clash, which Éire Óg won by 0-20 to 2-9. Having won in the SAFC last week, Éire Óg are on a high. A further boost is Ciarán Sheehan approaching full fitness again. Sars overcame Cloughduv in the quarter-finals thanks to vital displays from Cormac Duggan, Eoin O’Sullivan and Killian Murphy.

Verdict: Éire Óg

Kildorrery v Aghabullogue, Glantane (N O’Neill), 4pm

Shane Tarrant, Dan Ó Dunnín and Matthew Bradley powered Aghabullogue’s quarter-final victory over Mayfield. Their defence, led by Ian Barry-Murphy, will be kept occupied by the Kildorrery attack where Peter O’Brien leads the way, assisted by Finbarr Stapleton. James Keating impressed at midfield for his club and UCC.

Verdict: Kildorrery

Lower IHC semi-final

Castlemartyr v Kilbrittain, Páirc Uí Rinn (D Kirwan), 4pm

Brian and Barry Lawton provide leadership for Castlemartyr. Mike Kelly and Seán Hennessy have been prominent in attack, Ciarán Joyce imperious in defence. Kilbrittain saw off Tracton in the quarter-finals. Maurice Sexton, Declan Harrington, Philip Wall, Ross Cashman, Tom Harrington and James Hurley played key roles in that win.

Verdict: Castlemartyr

Cork senior camogie final

Inniscarra v Courcey Rovers, Castle Road, 3pm. Live stream on irishexaminer.com/sport

A repeat of the 2018 final which Inniscarra won. They’re going for a fourth county title in five years and, if last weekend’s come-from-behind semi-final win over the Barrs is anything to go by, appear to be hitting form at the right time. Joanne Casey wreaked havoc when reintroduced at full-forward after the second water break and management will surely be tempted to start her on the edge of the square. If stationed in alongside Ellen Murphy, the pair can cause real damage.

Courceys have plenty of forward threats themselves, namely Christine O’Neill, Linda Collins, and young Fiona Keating. The latter pair struck 2-9 between them during Courcey Rovers’ 10-point semi-final win over Douglas. If Keating — already a county senior medal winner this year with the West Cork ladies footballers - is again at centre-forward, hers will be a fascinating battle with ultra experienced Rena Buckley.

Verdict: Inniscarra