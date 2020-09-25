Government make €15m available to GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association to run off games

The Government has this evening confirmed €15m will be made available to the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association to run off their inter-county championships.

The €15m in funding approved today by Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath is separate to the €40m that is to be split between the GAA, FAI and IRFU from the Government’s Covid resilience fund.

The GAA’s share in the €15m pot will go some way towards alleviating the costs of running this year’s All-Ireland Championship which Croke Park officials put at €19.5m earlier this month.

The GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association have all seen their revenue streams dry up due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The GAA expects to lose €50m this year and a further €20m in 2021.

Minister for Sport Jack Chambers, who has been engaging with the organisations in recent weeks, welcomed the approval of funding from the Department of Public Expenditure.

“I am very pleased with today’s funding approval of €15m from Minister Michael McGrath which will allow these organisations to run their delayed championships.

“The impact of Covid has been felt by all sports organisations and particularly those which depend on the income generated by match tickets.

The prospect of there being no GAA, ladies football or camogie championships this year has been a very real one up until now.

“Dealing with the pandemic has caused such hardship for people right across the country. Everyone is need of a lift and I know people seeing their team line out in the country colours, with Amhrán na bhFiann playing overhead, will give so many people a much-needed boost in these difficult times.

“The funding will help address the income shortfall the organisations will experience due to lost income from match tickets.”