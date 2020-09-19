Knocknagree book semi-final date with divisional rivals Newmarket

Knocknagree 1-10 Nemo Rangers 0-12

Knocknagree came good in the final quarter to see off Nemo Rangers at Donoughmore on Saturday to reach the semi-finals of the Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier IFC.

A clash with divisional rivals Newmarket awaits last year’s IFC champions, who trailed by 0-7 to 0-3 at half-time and were 0-10 to 0-7 behind at the water break in the 19th minute of the second half.

However, after they drew level, a goal from sub Matthew Dilworth opened up a 1-10 to 0-10 lead and, though Nemo managed to cut the deficit to a point, an equaliser remained elusive.

Having shipped seven goals in their last outing, the defeat to Cill na Martra in the group stage, Knocknagree operated with a sweeper system from the start but, while they didn’t allow Nemo any goal opportunities in the opening half, points from Eric Dilloughrey and Greaney had the Capwell side 0-4 to 0-2 ahead by the first-half water break while both sides were wasteful – each would register eight wides by the interval.

Twice, Knocknagree’s Fintan O’Connor should have found the net. First, in the 19th minute, he did well to catch Eoghan McSweeney’s delivery after the Cork star had claimed a mark but then he couldn’t find the target and it was a similar situation just before the break after good work from Danny Cooper and Daly.

However, the four-point half-time deficit was cut to just one on the resumption as Fintan O’Connor, Denis O’Connor and McSweeney all had points, with defenders Michael Doyle and Daniel O’Mahony playing key roles in the build-up, but Nemo looked to have settled as they got three of the next four, with Greaney sending over two fine frees and wing-back James O’Donovan on target too.

By the time of the water break, sub Gearóid Looney’s point had been Knocknagree’s only score in the previous ten minutes but a more attacking approach paid dividends when action resumed.

Points from Fintan O’Connor (two) and Dilworth had them level while Nemo lost Andy McGowan to a black card and a superb move involving Eoghan McSweeney, Daniel O’Mahony and O’Connor ended with Dilworth rounding goalkeeper Luke Towler and slotting home.

While Nemo responded points from Colm Kiely and Adrian Greaney to cut the gap to one, they couldn’t find a leveller and Knocknagree advanced.

Scorers for Knocknagree: F O’Connor (0-4, 2 frees), M Dilworth (1-1), E McSweeney (0-2), G Looney, D O’Connor, JF Daly (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: A Greaney (0-5, frees), C Kiely (0-3, 2 frees), J O’Donovan (0-2), E Dilloughrey, A O’Donovan (0-1 each).

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; A Sheehan, M Doyle, G O’Connor; K Buckley, D O’Mahony, D Cooper; David O’Connor, D Moynihan; J Dennehy, E McSweeney, M Mahoney; Denis O’Connor, JF Daly, F O’Connor.

Subs: M Dilworth for Dennehy, G Looney for Sheehan (both half-time), P O’Connor for Moynihan (57).

NEMO RANGERS: L Towler; C Shalloe, A O’Reilly, S O’Dwyer; L Horgan, C O’Shea, J O’Donovan; A O’Donovan, S Martin; E Dilloughrey, J Lyons, A Browne; A Greaney, J Coogan, C Kiely.

Subs: A McGowan for O’Reilly (48, inj) E Mangan for Browne (45), W Morgan for Dilloughrey (56).

Referee: J Murphy (Castletownroche).