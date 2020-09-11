Resolute UCC set up semi-final meeting with Blackrock

UCC progressed to the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC semi-finals after negotiating an at-times tricky encounter with Na Piarsaigh at Páirc Uí Rinn last night.

Six points ahead inside three minutes, the College found themselves trailing after ten and, while they were a point ahead at half-time, the game was levelled by Na Piarsaigh’s Daire Connery on the resumption.

However, three straight points, two from Shane Conway and one by Mark Coleman, put UCC into a lead that they would hold for the remainder, sending them through to a last-four meeting with Blackrock.

UCC manager Tom Kenny was impressed with how his team improved in the second half.

“Na Piarsaigh are a traditional club with fierce fight and when we went ahead they came back well and really put it up to us for the rest of the first half,” he said.

“In the Imokilly game, when we went a few points down in the last five minutes, the boys thought their way through it and got the three or four scores and it was much the same in the second half today.

“We started dominating the half-back line, dominating midfield and that gave us a springboard for the rest of the game."

UCC couldn’t have wished for a better start, with Pádraig Power scoring a goal after 14 seconds when Owen McCarthy broke Shane Barrett’s delivery. James Keating, Barrett and Conway added points to put them in a strong position and though Evan Sheehan opened Piarsaigh’s account, Éanna Desmond made it 1-4 to 0-1 for the students.

However, Na Piarsaigh persevered and a Sheehan free was followed by a pair of goals in quick fashion. First, Kevin Moynihan forced a turnover and fed Pádraig Guest, who fired home, and then Daire Connery’s delivery was the catalyst for a good Shane Forde run and shot to the net.

That put them 2-2 to 1-4 in front but the College were ahead again thanks to Brian Kelleher’s goal after Owen McCarthy’s shot had been saved by Luke Donovan.

UCC led by 2-5 to 2-3 at the water break and Power and Conway (two) helped them to open up a five-point lead before Na Piarsaigh got their third goal as Guest dispossessed goalkeeper Dylan Desmond and slotted home.

Power’s third point gave UCC an instant response to make it 2-9 to 3-3 but Na Piasaigh found some momentum as Daire Connery’s 65 was followed by Evan Sheehan’s fourth point before Shane Forde stole a UCC puckout and levelled.

They almost had a fourth goal but Kevin Moynihan’s shot was brilliantly saved by Desmond. While Connery sent over the resultant 65 to put them in front, UCC had two Conway frees to ensure they held the half-time advantage, 2-11 to 3-7.

Connery tied matters again with his third point on the resumption but UCC gave themselves a cushion as a pair of Conway frees sandwiched a long-range Mark Coleman effort. Though Sheehan replied with a free, it would be Na Piarsaigh’s last score until the 59th minute and Power, Conway and sub Mark Kehoe helped UCC to open up daylight between the teams in between.

With no more goalscoring chances allowed by UCC, they were comfortable in the end, allowing them to set up a re-match of the 1999 final against the Rockies.

Scorers for UCC: S Conway (0-9, 7 frees); P Power (1-4); B Kelleher (1-0); M Kehoe (0-2); M Coleman (free), J Keating, S Barrett, É Desmond, B Verling (0-1 each).

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: Evan Sheehan (0-6, 4 frees); P Guest (2-0); D Connery (0-4, 2 65, 1 free); S Forde (1-1).

UCC (Cork clubs unless stated): D Desmond (Éire Óg); D Lowney (Clonakilty), D Griffin (Carrigaline), K O’Dwyer (Killenaule, Tipperary); P Cadell (JK Brackens, Tipperary), P O’Loughlin (Kilmallock, Limerick), M Coleman (Blarney); J Keating (Kildorrery), S Barrett (Blarney); S Conway (Lixnaw, Kerry), A Casey (Ballyduff Upper, Waterford), É Desmond (Carrigaline); B Kelleher (Carrigaline), P Power (Blarney), O McCarthy (Inniscarra).

Subs: M Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Tipperary) for Kelleher (half-time), D McBarron (Carrigaline) for Barrett (48), B Verling (Cloughduv) for McCarthy (56), K Walsh (Ballincollig) for É Desmond (60), K O’Leary (Castlelyons) for Walsh (60, injured).

NA PIARSAIGH: L Donovan; Anthony Dennehy, Adam Dennehy, C Buckley; D Connery, C Joyce, G Joyce; K Forde, G Healy; Eoin Sheehan, Evan Sheehan, S Forde; D Gunning, P Guest, K Moynihan.

Subs: C Hanifin for Gunning (30), K Buckley for K Forde, D Lee for Healy (both half-time), K Power for Moynihan (60).

Referee: D Copps (Ballyhea).