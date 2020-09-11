Early goals lay foundation for Kanturk progress

Cork SAHC quarter-final: Kanturk 2-15 Bandon 0-15

Strong first-half foundations proved sufficient for Kanturk to prevail against Bandon at Coachford in yesterday’s Co-op SuperStores Cork SAHC quarter-final.

The victors were 2-5 to 0-4 ahead by the first-half water break thanks to early goals from Alan Walsh and Liam O’Keeffe and that advantage was extended to 2-10 to 0-8 by half-time.

Though their second-half performance lacked the same verve, they never allowed Bandon to come within four points of them. They move forward to a semi-final against Charleville, though coach Ronan Curran acknowledged that there will be potential for improvement.

“There’s massive room for improvement,” he said.

“We played great hurling in the first half, against the wind, but I just thought we were dead in the second half, the energy went.

“It’s something we have to address because it happened as well against Newcestown when we went eight or nine points up, I don’t know do we think we have the game won and stop playing the way we should be playing.

“In the first half, I thought we played really good hurling, really sharp, a lot of running, great off-the-ball stuff. It was good hurling but in the second half we just went out of it.

“When the other team get a bit of momentum, it’s very hard to stop that but it was still a good win and we got what we came for, we’re into the semi-final.”

Bandon had led by 0-2 to 0-1 as Mike Cahalane, who played at centre-back, sent over two frees but Kanturk moved into a lead that would never be relinquished as Alan Walsh netted after claiming Lorcán McLoughlin’s delivery.

Though Darren Crowley had an immediate reply, Kanturk solidified their advantage with scores from Brian O’Sullivan and Aidan Walsh, who wore 14 but operated freely. The latter score was set up wing-back Paul Walsh, whose smart play exemplified Kanturk’s first-half fluidity.

That good play could have been rewarded with more goals but Bandon goalkeeper Pat Prendergast first did well to deny Alan Walsh a clear shot and then saved from James Fitzpatrick. However, he could do nothing to stop Liam O’Keeffe getting the second Kanturk goal on 19 minutes, with wing-back John Browne and Alan Walsh involved in the build-up.

The eight-point interval advantage, with Lorcán McLoughlin registering five frees, didn’t flatter Kanturk but they couldn’t push on after the restart, even if they were able to do enough to restrict Bandon.

Sub Charlie Long did have two points for the Carbery outfit after his introduction and Murphy’s fine score had them back to within five after the late water break in the 52nd minute.

Points from Brian O’Sullivan and sub Ian Walsh, sandwiching another from Long, meant there were six points in it when Bandon’s Darren Crowley was fouled for a penalty in injury -time.

He took the shot himself but unfortunately couldn’t find the target and Kanturk saw things out to move on to the semis.

“There’s never going to be complacency against Charleville,” Curran said.

“They’re the favourites for the county and they’ll be the favourites for our game. Their preparation will be a lot better than ours because a lot of our lads are going playing football next week.

“For dual clubs, it’s all about recovery.”

Scorers for Kanturk: L McLoughlin (0-5 frees), Alan Walsh (1-1); B O’Sullivan (0-3, 1 65); L O’Keeffe (1-0); L O’Neill, Aidan Walsh (0-2 each); A Nash (free), I Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bandon: M Cahalane (0-4 frees); D Crowley, C Long (2 frees) (0-3 each); R Crowley (frees), A Murphy (0-2 each), C O’Mahony (0-1).

KANTURK: A Nash; J McLoughlin, L Cashman, A Sheehy; J Browne, D Browne, P Walsh; L McLoughlin, B O’Sullivan; Aidan Walsh, L O’Neill, J Fitzpatrick; R Walsh, Alan Walsh, L O’Keeffe.

Subs: C Mullane for L Cashman (29-half-time, blood), I Walsh for R Walsh (45), C Clernon for Aidan Walsh (60, injured).

BANDON: P Prendergast; A O’Connell, P Murphy, J O’Donovan; D Lucey, M Cahalane, T Twohig; C Dullea, C Calnan; D Crowley, J Hickey, A Murphy; M Sugrue, R Crowley, C O’Mahony.

Subs: J Walsh for Twohig (14, injured), C Long for R Crowley (42), M O’Regan for O’Mahony (53).

Referee: N O’Neill (Midleton).