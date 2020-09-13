Watch live: Na Piarsaigh and UCC do battle for last Cork Premier SHC semi-final spot

Ger Cunningham and Seanie McGrath are on commentary duty alongside Des Curran, with our coverage starting from 6.45pm
UCC's Neil Montgomery tussles with Imokilly's John Cronin as they knocked out the reigning Cork hurling champions. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Sunday, September 13, 2020 - 18:05 PM

The last of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC semi-final spots will be decided tonight as Na Piarsaigh meet UCC at Páirc Uí Rinn.

The winners of this game will face Blackrock in a championship blown wide-open after the students beat four-in-a-row-chasing Imokilly last time out.

Na Piarsaigh, for their part, finished second in Group C behind Glen Rovers, who will play Erin's Own in the other semi-final. 

Here's our preview of the game:

Premier SHC quarter-final: UCC v Na Piarsaigh, Páirc Uí Rinn (D Copps), 7pm.

Despite defeat to their northside rivals in their last group game, Na Piarsaigh still advanced in second place. Evan Sheehan was in sparking form against the Glen but the Fair Hill side will need others to pick up the scoring burden. Shane Forde, Craig Hanifin, and Pádraig Guest can provide that assistance. 

UCC beat Duhallow before then ending champions Imokilly’s three-year reign. Shane Conway and Owen McCarthy have been to the fore in attack while Shane Barrett has also made his presence felt. Mark Coleman, James Keating, and Limerick’s Paddy O’Loughlin have brought their influence to bear around the middle eight.

Verdict: UCC.

