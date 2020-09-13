Newcestown set up Fr O’Neill’s semi-final as Bride Rovers crash out

Cork SAHC quarter-final: Newcestown 1-14 Bride Rovers 0-11

Newcestown are certainly embracing being a dual club. They secured victory over Bride Rovers in the Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC quarter-final in Blarney on Sunday and as a result, have a semi-final meeting with Fr O’Neill’s to look forward to.

In the meantime, they are preparing to go up against St Finbarr's in the Premier SFC quarter-final next weekend.

No question, they deserved this victory despite a spirited rally by Bride Rovers in the second half – but the East Cork team were far too wasteful. The groundwork Newcestown laid in a wind-assisted opening 30 minutes plus, saw them home.

Both had sweepers, Bride Rovers centre-forward Ryan Prendergast positioning himself in front of the Newcestown full-forward-line. At the other end, centre-back Luke Meade was the free player and he contributed to tight defending by the West Cork side from the outset.

Newcestown didn’t concede any score from play in the first half, after which they led 1-7 to 0-4.

It wasn’t only at the back they were strong, they had a few eye-catching players up the front too. None better than Sean O’Donovan at full-forward who took his seventh-minute goal really well. He rose high to fetch a long delivery from Tadgh Twomey, turned, and blasted high to the net.

Points from Twomey, Jack Meade, and free-taker Cian Healy put them six clear at the interval. William Finnegan scored all four Bride Rovers points from placed balls.

Paddy O’Flynn was the Bride Rovers sweeper in the second half, and they started promisingly; Kieran Kearney rifling over their first point from play along with a Finnegan free and one from play by Shane Walsh.

The wides were costing them as great battlers Newcestown roared back through a Healy free. Excellent points from substitute David Buckley and Colm Dinneen, and they were six up once more.

A long-distance point from Daniel Twomey and Healy’s sixth made it 1-12 to 0-8 with five minutes remaining.

It was an eight-point game in stoppage time when Newcestown were reduced to 14 men after corner-back Mark Courtney received a straight red card for a high challenge.

Bride Rovers needed a couple of green flags if they were to save their season and from two close-in frees they went for goal but, as per usual, Newcestown worked their socks off all over the field and saved bravely both times.

At the death, Cian O’Connor slotted over two frees to reduce the deficit to six points but there was no disputing Newcestown’s superiority and their last-four clash with Fr O’Neill’s will be much anticipated.

Scorers for Newcestown: C Healy (0-6, 4 frees, 1 65), S O’Donovan (1-1), J Meade, D Buckley (0-2 each), C Dinneen, D Twomey, F Keane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bride Rovers: W Finnegan (0-5, 4 frees, 1 65), C O’Connor (frees), C Barry (1 free) 0-2 each, S Walsh, K Kearney (0-1 each).

NEWCESTOWN: C Wilson; M McSweeney (Capt), C Twomey, M Courtney; C O’Neill, L Meade, G O’Donovan; T Twomey, C Dinneen; D Twomey, J Kelleher, J Meade; F Keane, S O’Donovan, C Healy.

Subs: D Buckley for J Kelleher (43), E Kelly for C Dinneen (54), N Ó Muirí for C O’Neill (56), E Kenneally for C Healy (61).

BRIDE ROVERS: C Hogan; F Collins, B Murphy, T O’Sullivan; S O’Connor, E Roche, S Walsh; D Dooley (Capt), K Kearney; W Finnegan, R Prendergast, P O’Flynn; J Mannix, C O’Connor, B Roche.

Subs: M Quinn for F Collins (30), M Collins for R Prendergast (ht), C Ryan for J Mannix (44), C Barry for W Finnegan (49).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).