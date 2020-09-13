Blackrock's 10-minute burst sees off wasteful Douglas

Cork Premier SHC: Blackrock 1-22 Douglas 0-20

A storming 10-minute burst midway through the second-half - during which Blackrock outscored their opponents by 1-5 to 0-1 - propelled the Rockies into the last four of the Cork hurling championship.

There was the minimum between the sides when Blackrock made the decisive burst, a pair of Shane O’Keeffe points followed by a well-taken Alan Connolly goal on 43 minutes.

A ‘65 from Connolly in the ensuing play made it 1-3 without reply for Fergan Ryan’s side and while a Shane Kingston free temporarily interrupted the Rockies’ spell of dominance, further points from sub Tadhg Deasy and Michael O’Halloran left the scoreboard reading 1-20 to 0-15.

Four-in-a-row from Douglas did cut the gap back to four but the required goal was not forthcoming. Douglas will look back with massive regret on the 10 second-half wides they struck.

The Rockies, back in their first county semi-final since 2018, now await the winners of this evening’s quarter-final tie between UCC and Na Piarsaigh.

Blackrock led 0-14 to 0-11 at the end of a breathless first-half that was level on five occasions.

The opening quarter, in particular, saw end-to-end scoring, with the sides tied at 0-8 apiece at the first water break.

Michael O’Halloran was doing most damage among the Blackrock forwards, the former Cork underage hurler sniping four points inside 12 minutes.

At the other end, it was the usual Douglas trio of Alan Cadogan, Shane Kingston, and Brian Turnbull who were providing the bulk of their scores. The latter pair both finished the half with 0-4 beside their names.

Turnbull edged Douglas in front following the resumption of play after the water break, but there followed five unanswered points from the Rockies through Connolly, O’Halloran, John O’Sullivan, Niall Cashman, and David O’Farrell to edge Fergal Ryan’s side 0-13 to 0-9 in front.

Both sides had goal chances during this period, the respective ‘keepers pulling off superb saves.

But Blackrock were by far the more clinical outfit in the second half of this entertaining quarter-final game.

Scorers for Blackrock: A Connolly (1-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1 ‘65); M O’Halloran (0-7); C Cormack, S O’Keeffe (0-2 each); D Meaney, N Cashman, D O’Farrell, T Deasy, J O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Douglas: S Kingston (0-10, 0-4 frees, 0-2 ‘65s); B Turnbull (0-5); A Cadogan (0-3); C Baldwin, M O’Connor (0-1 each).

Blackrock: G Connolly; S Murphy, G Norberg, R Laide; N Cashman, C Cormack, J Ryan; D Meaney, D O’Farrell; S O’Keeffe, C Cormack, M O’Keefe; M O’Halloran, A Connolly, J O’Sullivan.

Subs: T Deasy for Cormack (35); J Cashman for D O’Farrell (37).

Douglas: D Maher; B O’Neill, D Murphy, C Kingston; E Cadogan, M Harrington, C O’Donovan; C Baldwin, S Moylan; E Dolan, S Kingston, M O’Connor; B Turnbull, C Russell, A Cadogan.

Subs: A O’Connell for Russell (43); R Howell for O’Connor (47); R Cotter for M O’Keeffe (56); A O’Callaghan for N Cashman (60).

Referee: C McAllister.