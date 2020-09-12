League of Ireland: Neale Fenn seeking solidity to stop mighty Shamrock Rovers

Cork City manager Neale Fenn is calling for defensive solidity to provide a platform as the Rebel Army become the latest to try to end Shamrock Rovers’ SSE Airtricity League Premier Division unbeaten run.

The Hoops visit Turner’s Cross for a 2pm kick-off holding a five-point lead at the top of the table, having won eight and drawn two of their ten games so far. Earlier in the season, they beat City 6-0 at Tallaght Stadium but Fenn feels that the 2-1 FAI Cup defeat at the same venue 12 days ago was a better reflection of how close his team is to Stephen Bradley’s.

To that end, he is looking for City to be mean at the back.

“I think we need to keep a clean sheet,” Fenn says.

“It’s obvious but we need to keep in the game as long as we can and ask more questions going forward.

Up in Tallaght, we were…not comfortable, but I think we had a really good shape about us. They didn’t have too many chances in the first half, even though they had a lot of the ball, we sat in a good shape.

“We let in a soft goal so you go in 1-0 down at half-time, but in the second half we came out and had a bit of a go. We looked better going forward but we looked more open defensively.

“If we can get a balance of the two – try to keep our shape but also be better on the ball going forward – then we have chance.

“But, if we give away silly goals or too much possession, then we’re going to be punished because they’re an excellent team.” Fenn and the team have set a points target for the remainder of the season, but it’s not one he’s willing to divulge.

“No, because I’ll look stupid at the end of it!” he laughs.

“We sat down with the players and asked them to come up with a realistic target.

“We split the nine games into three blocks of three games each and worked out what we think we can achieve.

“Basically, we were just trying to work towards those smaller targets, rather than taking each game as it comes or taking the nine as a whole.

“It gives us a little mini-league and a goal to go for. We’re one point nearer our target for the first three games, that’s a positive way to look at it.” And would another point tomorrow be a good result?

“I think, momentum-wise, a draw against Rovers is a good result in terms of going in to play Dundalk with a bit of confidence,” he says.

Do we want to win it? Yes. Would I take a draw now? No, I’d probably want to go and win it. But, if you’ve drawn two games going into Dundalk, it wouldn’t be the worst result.