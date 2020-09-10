What does a school without PE facilities do in a coronavirus pandemic?

Schools are grappling with the ramifications of sport and distancing, whether it’s disinfecting chess pieces or puzzling out how many players to bring on buses to games.

What happens if a school has no sports facilities, however?

Julia White is the PE teacher in the Cork Educate Together Secondary School: “We’re renting accommodation in Griffith College on Military Hill.

“Facilities are very tight anyway but Covid means that’s even more of a challenge, and sport is very difficult.

“We go to the Glen Resource Centre for two hours a week, though it’s a bit of a walk, and that walk cuts into our time.

“Last year, we went to the pool and gym in the Metropole Hotel but that’s gone with the pandemic; we used some facilities in Collins Barracks last year but we’re waiting to hear back from them for this school year.

“It’s difficult. We have a grass area out the back of Griffith College but it’s basically a hill — if you were training a team, you could get them to run up and down it, but it’s not much good for kids with different interests and abilities.”

Principal Colm O’Connor explains the background: the school is intended to serve the southern suburbs of Cork (“everything south of the ring road”), and the Department of Education originally bought a site in the Douglas area.

However, when planning permission was refused, the school — and its 310 students — was left in limbo.

“This is our fifth year in school and we have no building — we’ve never spent a day located in our catchment area, which is preposterous.

“There are Educate Together primary schools opening in the catchment area, which shows the demand is there, but we’ve had a year of radio silence from the department regarding their plans.

“In the meantime, the department is busing kids across the city from the catchment area to the school, which obviously inhibits extra-curricular activities, because they’re hopping in a bus after school to beat the traffic.”

In the meantime, they have to be creative.

“We’re doing a bit of theory out of necessity,” says White, scorer of the winning point for the Cork All-Ireland camogie champions in 2017.

“Working on nutrition and training plans, some schools are talking about doing a ‘couch to 5K’ programme, so I think that kind of approach is something we’re looking at.

“We have to walk for 10 or 15 minutes if we want to go somewhere to do some sort of PE — in a way, the walking itself is part of it, but the students have to wear masks and that’s not easy — in the social sense, in exercising.

“The last day we were in the Glen Resource Centre, I was wearing a mask and I’d usually do the warm-up, or demonstrate what we were doing, but I really struggled doing that with the mask on.

“It’s not easy to communicate with the masks either, and we had to settle for foot rounders — rounders with a football — so that was the extent of it.

“Yoga and pilates would be good but we don’t have the space, really, for those activities,

“We have a few trips planned, for Farran Wood and other places, and we’re looking forward to those. That’s about all we can do.”