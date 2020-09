The SE Systems Cork Senior Camogie Club Championship quarter-final between Glen Rovers and Inniscarra has been rescheduled for next Sunday at the Camogie Grounds in Castle Road.

The game didn’t go ahead yesterday as the Inniscarra club informed the Cork Camogie Board of one their players feeling unwell. The Covid-19 test returned a negative result.

The winners play St Finbarr’s in the semi-final.

The other semi-final between Courcey Rovers and Douglas takes place in Castle Road on Sunday at 5pm.