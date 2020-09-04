Rock-solid Knockmore frustrate neighbours Ballina

Mayo SFC semi-final: Knockmore 0-17 Ballina 0-13

THE second Mayo SFC semi-final lived up to its billing as Knockmore kept their hopes of winning a first Moclair Cup since 1997 on track by beating their near-neighbours from Ballina at Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar.

A man of the match performance from Kevin McLoughlin was instrumental in Knockmore’s victory as the Mayo star shot three points and drove his team forward relentlessly from centre-back.

Top scorer Peter Naughton and the prolific Aidan Orme also chipped in with a string of well-taken scores while Knockmore’s defensive system frustrated Ballina’s forwards repeatedly at the other end.

The likes of Evan Regan and Simon Leonard, who had been scoring freely in earlier rounds, were starved of time and space and found it hard to make inroads against Knockmore’s well-drilled backline.

Ray Dempsey’s game-plan is built around counter-attacking at pace, and the eventual winners gave an exhibition of that sort of football as they set about building up a lead.

A lightning-quick start saw Knockmore race into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead on ten minutes with Peter Naughton (three, one free), Pearse Ruttledge and Kevin McLoughlin all on target.

The Stephenites were struggling to cope with their rivals’ pace and movement and a string of brilliant points from McLoughlin (2) and teenager Conor Flynn left Dempsey’s men up by 0-11 to 0-3 heading towards the interval.

Ballina then finally managed to put a few more scores on the board when Evan Regan converted a free and a ‘45 to leave six points between the sides at the break.

Knockmore continued to set the agenda after the restart but the Stephenites slowly started to chip away at the deficit and four points without reply from Evan Regan (2), Luke Doherty and Conor McStay moved them to within striking distance after 51 minutes.

However, a black card for Ballina midfielder Mikey Murray was a major blow to their momentum and the teams traded points twice down the home stretch before the talented Aidan Orme steered over the insurance score for Knockmore in additional time.

The North Mayo side will meet Breaffy on Sunday week next, September 20.

KNOCKMORE: C Reape; S Holmes, David McHale, A Stadler; N Armstrong, K King, C Flynn (0-1); K McLoughlin (0-3), S McHale; P Ruttledge (0-1), Darren McHale, C Dempsey; P Naughton (0-7, 5fs), A Orme (0-4, 1f), K Ruttledge (0-1).

Subs used: M Park, K Langan, S Ruttledge.

BALLINA STEPHENITES: D Clarke; S Mullins, C Hunt, T Doherty; D O’Mahoney, P O’Hora, D Tighe; J Irwin (0-1), M Murray; L Doherty (0-1), K Tighe, S Regan (0-1); C McStay (0-2), E Regan (0-4, 2fs, ‘45), S Leonard (0-3, 1f).

Subs: J Doherty, C Treacy, C Sweeney, K Newell, F Irwin (0-1).

Referee: J Henry (Castlebar Mitchels)