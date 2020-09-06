Camogie match cancelled as unwell player to undergo Covid-19 test

File photo of a hurley and sliotar. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Sunday, September 06, 2020 - 08:54 AM
Therese O’Callaghan

The SE Systems Cork senior camogie club championship quarter-final between Glen Rovers and Inniscarra has been postponed today due to an Inniscarra player feeling unwell.

The match was due to take place at 1pm.

The club contacted the Cork county board last night to inform them. The player is undergoing a Covid-19 test.

The Board also requested that the privacy of the person involved be respected.

The other quarter-final between Douglas and Éire Og goes ahead as scheduled at 5pm today in the Camogie grounds at Castle Road.

