Kanturk clinch quarter-final berth with victory over Gabriel Rangers

Bons Secours Cork Premier IFC: C3

Kanturk 4-14

Gabriel Rangers 0-16

Joy for Kanturk in Ballingeary on Saturday, securing a Cork County Premier IFC quarter-final berth against Aghada following a comprehensive victory over Gabriel Rangers who now face a relegation battle following three defeats.

Kanturk, big and physical, were never in danger of losing this one against a game Gabriel Rangers side who paraded four minors but they had no answer to the drive of Darren Browne at full-back, Aidan Walsh at centre-back, Lorcan McLoughlin at centre-forward and especially sweet corner forward Kyrle Holland who scored 2-7 and was a menace to the West Cork defence all through.

Rangers did have some fine performers in midfielder Ger O’Callaghan, David Roycroft and Liam Hodnett in defence and Mark Cronin up front but they could never match the industry of a very athletic Kanturk side who were only pipped by group winners Nemo by conceding a last minute goal.

Kanturk selector Tim Healy was pleased. “ Yeah we were physically stronger today and never in any danger. It is a great result for us as our hurlers are also through. We have a great understanding with hurling coach Ronan Curran when it comes to preparation as most of our players are dual men and we are confident we can give both a good rattle.”

Level at 0-2 apiece after seven minutes once Holland got the opening goal in the 10th minute after terrific link up play by Mark Healy and Aidan and Paul Walsh it looked ominous for Rangers and a second goal followed from Liam O’Keeffe four minutes later.

Holland was majestic for Kanturk in the corner and goal number three followed in the 18th minute courtesy of Alan Walsh with O’Callaghan missing a golden goal chance for Rangers. And with Holland continuing to pile on the agony it was 3-7 to 0-5 to Kanturk at the break and really no way back for Rangers.

It was the same pattern in the second half, Gabriel Rangers unable to upset a strong moving Kanturk side who led 3-12 to 0-10 entering the final quarter In fairness to Rangers they never gave up, chasing scores to save them from relegation but they had no answer to Holland who scored his second goal in the 52nd minute.

Two late points from Cronin, and one apiece from Keith O’Driscoll and Ger O’Callaghan put a more flattering look on the scoreboard but in truth Kanturk were always the masters of this contest and will be formidable foes for Aghada in the quarter finals.

Scorers for Kanturk: K. Holland (2-7, 0-3 frees, 0-1 ‘45), L. O’ Keeffe and Alan Walsh (1-0 each), I. Walsh (0-2, 0-1 free), L. O’Neill, C. Kernan, M. Healy (free), C. O’Sullivan and P. Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Gabriel Rangers: M. Cronin (0-7, 0-4 frees), G. O’Callaghan (0-5, 0-2 frees), J. Fitzpatrick, K. O’Brien, K. O’Sullivan and K. O’ Driscoll (0-1 each).

KANTURK: J. Fullerton; J. McLoughlin, D. Browne, J. Browne; L. O’Neill, Aidan Walsh, L. Cashman; J. Fitzpatrick, P. Walsh (BC), M. Healy, L. McLoughlin, L. O’Keeffe; K. Holland, I. Walsh, Alan Walsh.

Subs: B. O’Sullivan for O’Neill (36m), C. Kernan for I. Walsh (36m), A. Murphy for Holland (46m), C. Mullane for L. McLoughlin (56m).

GABRIEL RANGERS: D. O’ Mahony; D. Roycroft, L. Hodnett, C. Newman (BC); R. Moynihan, K. O’ Brien, D. McSweeney; G. O’Callaghan, K. Roycroft; S. Walden, C. Moynihan, J. O’Brien; M. Cronin, J. O’Regan, K. O’Driscoll.

Subs: K. O’Sullivan for O’Brien (ht), K. O’Callaghan for McSweeney (39m), L. Hegarty for O’Regan (42m), P. Nolan for Moynihan (42m), F. Hurley for Walden (52m).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).