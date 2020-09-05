Dalton rescues Nemo, leaves Macroom shattered

Cork Premier IFC

Macroom 4-13 Nemo Rangers 5-8

NEMO Rangers super sub Ronan Dalton inspired his side to the knockout stages as he recorded 1-3 in the closing stages to ensure his side denied Macroom by virtue of scoring difference.

With Kanturk cruising to a top place finish, Macroom required a six-point win against Nemo Rangers to secure second place in their group. Macroom seemed poised to secure their progress when Sean Kiely moved them seven points clear in the 55th minute. Ronan Dalton however emerged the hero as his late scoring heroics ensured they only lost by two points, thus denying a valiant Macroom challenge. Nemo advance, while Macroom exit this year’s football championship.

Macroom initially started brightly with Dylan Twomey impressing in attack. He netted their opening goal in the 13th minute after a fine move. This moved his side two points clear. The response from Nemo Rangers was swift as Luke Horgan goaled after good play by Colm Kiely and Jack Coogan. Sean Kiely who excelled throughout quickly restored parity.

Nemo Rangers moved through the gears however as they netted two goals in five minutes from talented full forward duo Colm Kiely and Jack Coogan respectively which moved them four points clear after 27 minutes. Macroom finished the half strongly with Eolan O’Leary netting in spectacular fashion which reduced the arrears to one at half-time, 3-4 to 2-6.

Macroom were far more cohesive in the second half. They moved four points clear after 43 minutes following successive points from Twomey and O’Gorman, before Fintan Goold fisted to the net. Macroom seemed poised for a comfortable win when Alan Quinn netted in the 50th minute. Kevin Fulignati however responded with a goal for Nemo which reduced the deficit to five points after 53 minutes. Successive points from Horgan and Kiely moved Macroom seven points clear and within touching distance of the knockout stages.

Nemo finished strongly however with Ronan Dalton very influential. He scored 1-3 in the closing stages to thwart Macroom.

Scorers for Macroom: D Twomey (1-4, 2 frees), S Kiely (0-5), E O’Leary (1-0), F Goold (1-0), A Quinn (1-0), E O’Gorman (0-2, 0-1 mark), D Horgan, C O’Sullivan (0-1) each.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: R Dalton (1-4, 4 frees), C Kiely (1-1), L Horgan (1-0), J Coogan (1-0), K Fulignati (1-0), E Dilloughrey (0-2), A Greaney (1 free).

MACROOM: B O’Connell; G Angland, R Buckley, J Murphy; E O’Leary, T Dineen, M Corrigan; A Quinn, D Horgan (captain); S Kiely, F Goold, D Creedon; C O’Sullivan, D Twomey, E O’Gorman.

Subs: K O’Dwyer for E O’Leary (30), C O’Donovan for D Creedon (53), B O’Gorman for K O’Dwyer (60).

NEMO RANGERS: L Towler; C Shalloe, A O’Reilly, S O’Dwyer; A Browney, C O’Shea, K Fulignati; J Lyons, S Martin; E Dilloughrey, L Horgan, C Dalton; C Kiely, J Coogan, A Greaney.

Subs: R Dalton for C Dalton (32), J O’Donovan for J Lyons (43), A O’Donovan for S Martin (43).

Referee: Andrew Whelton (Clonakilty).